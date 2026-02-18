ETV Bharat / state

Over 1.25 Lakh Bidi Workers Registered In Bihar, Govt Assures Welfare Measures

The state has fixed a minimum wage of Rs 444 per day for bidi workers since October 2025. ( ANI )

Patna: Over 1.25 lakh people in Bihar are registered as bidi and tobacco workers, though the actual number may be higher. The state government informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday and stated that it is monitoring their welfare, including compensation in cases of death and disability.

Labour Resources Minister Sanjay Singh Tiger said, “According to the Government of India’s e-Shram portal, a total of 1,25,453 people have registered themselves as tobacco workers. Around 61,500 are in Jamui, 4,947 in Nalanda, 194 in Saharsa, and 203 in Khagaria district. However, their actual number could be much higher.”

The Labour Resources Minister added that the state government has fixed the minimum wage for bidi workers at Rs 444 per day since October 2025.

“Action is taken against employers and contractors who fail to provide minimum wages. A claim application was filed against five employers in the Jamui district under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, before the Assistant Labour Commissioner in Munger. Eight bidi workers received their due wages under the claim,” he said.

Tiger was responding to a short-notice question by Saharsa MLA Indrajit Prasad Gupta, who raised the issue of workers being paid less than the prescribed minimum wage.