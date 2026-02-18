Over 1.25 Lakh Bidi Workers Registered In Bihar, Govt Assures Welfare Measures
The government provides up to Rs 2 lakh compensation for accidental death and Rs 1 lakh for disability.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Patna: Over 1.25 lakh people in Bihar are registered as bidi and tobacco workers, though the actual number may be higher. The state government informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday and stated that it is monitoring their welfare, including compensation in cases of death and disability.
Labour Resources Minister Sanjay Singh Tiger said, “According to the Government of India’s e-Shram portal, a total of 1,25,453 people have registered themselves as tobacco workers. Around 61,500 are in Jamui, 4,947 in Nalanda, 194 in Saharsa, and 203 in Khagaria district. However, their actual number could be much higher.”
The Labour Resources Minister added that the state government has fixed the minimum wage for bidi workers at Rs 444 per day since October 2025.
“Action is taken against employers and contractors who fail to provide minimum wages. A claim application was filed against five employers in the Jamui district under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, before the Assistant Labour Commissioner in Munger. Eight bidi workers received their due wages under the claim,” he said.
Tiger was responding to a short-notice question by Saharsa MLA Indrajit Prasad Gupta, who raised the issue of workers being paid less than the prescribed minimum wage.
Gupta alleged that workers were being paid just Rs 100 for making 1,000 bidis, resulting in daily earnings of only Rs 150-200 despite working long hours. He also claimed that these districts together have over 16 lakh bidi workers, a figure much higher than official registrations.
Social Security Measures and Compensation
The minister added that the government is implementing the Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966, to safeguard workers’ rights. In addition, a social security scheme has been introduced for workers and artisans in the unorganised sector, including bidi workers.
“We provide Rs 2 lakh to dependents in case of accidental death and Rs 50,000 in cases of natural death. Compensation of Rs 1 lakh is given for complete and permanent disability, and Rs 50,000 for partial disability. Workers receive Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 for treatment of incurable diseases, and Rs 10,000 for injuries caused by accidents,” Tiger said.
In Bihar, bidi making is a source of livelihood for many families, including women who often combine it with domestic work. In some cases, girls as young as 12 or 13 also roll bidis to support their households.
