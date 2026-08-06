ETV Bharat / state

Over 1.11 Crore Karnataka Voters Marked As ASDDO Ahead Of SIR Deadline

CEO K Anbukumar urged eligible voters who have not yet completed the process to submit the required forms to BLOs or BLAs by Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: With just 48 hours left for the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Anbukumar urged eligible voters who have not yet completed the process to submit the required forms to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or Booth Level Agents (BLAs) by August 8 (Saturday).

The SIR exercise, underway from June 30 to August 8, covers 5.54 crore electors across the state. According to the CEO, the 100 per cent digitisation of the verification process, including identification of ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate/Already Enrolled and Others) voters, will be completed by today (Thursday).

Over 1.11 Crore ASDDO Voters Identified

Officials have identified 1,11,04,705 electors under the ASDDO category during the verification exercise.

The breakup includes: