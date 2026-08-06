Over 1.11 Crore Karnataka Voters Marked As ASDDO Ahead Of SIR Deadline
The 100 per cent digitisation of the verification process, including identification of ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate/Already Enrolled and Others) voters, will be completed today.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: With just 48 hours left for the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Anbukumar urged eligible voters who have not yet completed the process to submit the required forms to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or Booth Level Agents (BLAs) by August 8 (Saturday).
The SIR exercise, underway from June 30 to August 8, covers 5.54 crore electors across the state. According to the CEO, the 100 per cent digitisation of the verification process, including identification of ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate/Already Enrolled and Others) voters, will be completed by today (Thursday).
Over 1.11 Crore ASDDO Voters Identified
Officials have identified 1,11,04,705 electors under the ASDDO category during the verification exercise.
The breakup includes:
- 66.64 lakh permanently shifted voters
- 16.30 lakh deceased voters
- 6.89 lakh voters already enrolled elsewhere
- 4.88 lakh voters who refused to sign the verification form
- Nearly 49 lakh of the ASDDO cases are from Bengaluru alone.
The CEO said the details of all ASDDO voters have already been shared with political parties through their Booth Level Agents (BLAs), while the lists are also available with BLOs for public verification.
22,977 Forms Yet to Be Returned
Anbukumar said that while verification forms were distributed to all electors, 22,977 forms have not yet been returned. He appealed to the concerned voters to complete the process before the August 8 deadline.
The draft electoral roll will be published on August 17. Eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft list can apply for inclusion by submitting Form-6 along with supporting documents. So far, 12.20 lakh applications seeking inclusion or correction of names have been received.
SIR At A Glance
- Total electors: 5,54,32,314
- Total ASDDO voters: 1,11,04,705
- Permanently shifted: 66,64,943
- Deceased: 16,30,872
- Already enrolled elsewhere: 6,89,904
- Refused to sign: 4,88,974
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