Outsourced Staff Hired To Operate 26 New Mini Fire Engines On Choked Delhi Streets
Fresh deployment plan is underway for new QRVs, taking into account Delhi's geography, data on past fire incidents, and priority needs of densely populated areas.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: In view of the challenges faced in undertaking fire-fighting operations due to the narrow lanes and densely populated colonies in Delhi, the fire service department had purchased 26 new state-of-the-art 'mini fire engines', known as Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs). However, these vehicles have been lying unused for a month due to manpower shortage.
Finally, the department has completed the process of hiring staff through outsourcing and once manpower is in place, these vehicles will be deployed in Delhi's highly vulnerable and congested areas, an official said.
According to the official, getting fire tenders to the scene of fire in areas like Old Delhi, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, and Paharganj is a major challenge. These often get stuck en route due to narrow roads and chaotic traffic, resulting in loss of crucial initial minutes. To find a permanent solution to this serious problem, the Delhi Fire Service had planned to include smaller vehicles in its fleet.
Though the Delhi Fire Service had received 26 new QRVs a month ago, they could not be deployed on the roads due to a severe staff crunch. The fire department has been facing a long-standing problem of manpower shortage. A proposal for permanent recruitment of 1,743 staff members is currently pending approval from the Delhi government, the official said.
Given the delays in permanent recruitment, the department has found an interim solution to handle emergencies. A tender was issued to engage manpower through outsourcing. "We have received the smaller vehicles and due to a manpower shortage, we floated a tender for outsourcing staff. The tendering process has been completed and once the manpower is made available, all 26 QRVs will be deployed on the streets," said Delhi Fire Service Chief Fire Officer AK Malik.
The Delhi Fire Service already has 24 QRVs, serving 24 highly congested and sensitive areas such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Hastsal, Gandhi Nagar, and Mehrauli. With the addition of 26 new state-of-the-art vehicles to the fleet, this specialised capability of the department will double, bringing the total number of such vehicles to 50.
The selection of locations for these new QRVs is in its final stage. A new deployment plan is being drafted, taking into account the city's geography, data on past fire incidents, and the priority needs of densely populated areas, the official added.
These new QRVs are smaller in size compared to standard fire tenders but are highly effective due to their advanced technology. Modified on compact platforms like the Maruti XL6, these vehicles can rapidly navigate even the narrowest of lanes. They spray water at a rate of just 21 litres per minute, ensuring optimal utilisation of its 100-litre capacity tank and allowing water supply to last for a significantly longer duration.
The QRVs are equipped with multi-functional firefighting options, including water mist/steam that rapidly lowers the temperature by discharging water in the form of fine mist or droplets, foam system that generates foam to cut off the oxygen supply, bringing fire under control immediately, during chemical or electrical fires, and powerful jet gun to deliver a direct stream of water onto intense fires.
These vehicles are capable of reaching the scene within the crucial first 10 to 15 minutes before fire tenders arrive, halting the fire from spreading and minimising damage.
Current QRVs are Deployed at:
- Hastsal Village (Janakpuri area)
- Vishal Garden, Najafgarh Road (Najafgarh area)
- PVR/DDA Complex, Vikaspuri (Janakpuri area)
- Mehrauli Police Post (BCC area)
- Dera Village Mor (Vasant Kunj area)
- IGNOU, Maidan Garhi (Vasant Kunj area)
- Ghitorni Metro Station / Aya Nagar Metro (Vasant Kunj area)
- Sector-16 Badli Industrial Area (Rohini area)
- Sant Nagar Burari-Main Chowk (Jahangirpuri area)
- Adarsh Nagar / Azadpur Terminal (Rupnagar area)
- Wazirabad Village (Rupnagar area)
- Swaroop Nagar (SGTN area)
- Lajpat Nagar, Central Market (Mathura Road area)
- Sonia Vihar, near Sabhapur Village (Shastri Park area)
- Gandhi Nagar Market (Geeta Colony area)
- Paharganj (Main Bazaar area)
- Alipur Police Station (Bhorgarh area)
- JJ Colony Bawana (Bhorgarh area)
- Sadar Bazaar, Delhi Cantt (Chanakyapuri area)
- Rani Bagh Market (Keshav Puram area)
- Nangloi Police Station (Jwalapuri area)
- DLF Karawal Nagar (Gokulpuri area)
- Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, Raghubir Nagar (Moti Nagar area)
- Palam Gol Chakkar, Dwarka (Dwarka area)
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