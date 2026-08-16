ETV Bharat / state

Outsourced Staff Hired To Operate 26 New Mini Fire Engines On Choked Delhi Streets

New Delhi: In view of the challenges faced in undertaking fire-fighting operations due to the narrow lanes and densely populated colonies in Delhi, the fire service department had purchased 26 new state-of-the-art 'mini fire engines', known as Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs). However, these vehicles have been lying unused for a month due to manpower shortage.

Finally, the department has completed the process of hiring staff through outsourcing and once manpower is in place, these vehicles will be deployed in Delhi's highly vulnerable and congested areas, an official said.

According to the official, getting fire tenders to the scene of fire in areas like Old Delhi, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, and Paharganj is a major challenge. These often get stuck en route due to narrow roads and chaotic traffic, resulting in loss of crucial initial minutes. To find a permanent solution to this serious problem, the Delhi Fire Service had planned to include smaller vehicles in its fleet.

Quick Response Vehicle is equipped with a powerful jet gun (ETV Bharat)

Though the Delhi Fire Service had received 26 new QRVs a month ago, they could not be deployed on the roads due to a severe staff crunch. The fire department has been facing a long-standing problem of manpower shortage. A proposal for permanent recruitment of 1,743 staff members is currently pending approval from the Delhi government, the official said.

Given the delays in permanent recruitment, the department has found an interim solution to handle emergencies. A tender was issued to engage manpower through outsourcing. "We have received the smaller vehicles and due to a manpower shortage, we floated a tender for outsourcing staff. The tendering process has been completed and once the manpower is made available, all 26 QRVs will be deployed on the streets," said Delhi Fire Service Chief Fire Officer AK Malik.