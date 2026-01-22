ETV Bharat / state

Outrage Over Proposed Felling Of Mulberry Nursery For VIP Housing In Kashmir

Mulberry nursery in Srinagar. The land is being proposed to be used for VIP housing. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: A proposal by the Jammu and Kashmir government to fell a mulberry nursery belonging to the Sericulture Department to construct residential flats for VIPs has triggered widespread outrage among silk worm rearers and department employees whose livelihood is at risk.

The government’s Estates Department has proposed the construction of around 200 residential flats on nearly 100 kanals (12 acres approx) of sericulture land at Allochi Bagh in Srinagar, which produces around 15,000 mulberry plants every year for distribution among the silk worm rearers in the valley.

The plan to construct residential flats for legislators, ministers and bureaucrats was first mooted during the PDP-BJP coalition government in April 2018. It has now been revived by the National Conference-led government, sparking opposition that had stalled the project eight years ago.

The Sericulture Department has refused to transfer the land, citing its importance for the production of mulberry trees and foliage for rearing of silk worms by the thousands of rearers who earn a livelihood from this cottage industry, which dates back to the Maharaja's rule.

The fresh outrage was sparked after the Revenue Department recently deployed a team of officials to demarcate the land for its proposed transfer. The move was strongly resisted by sericulture employees and silk rearers, who objected to the “unilateral” attempt to demarcate the land for VIP housing.

According to officials, the Assistant Commissioner of Revenue (ACR) Srinagar constituted the demarcation team on January 6. However, on January 9, the Sericulture Director reiterated that the land holds prime importance, as it accommodates vital technical infrastructure, operational facilities, plantation assets, and administrative buildings.

These facilities include Sericulture Training Institute, Central Division Srinagar, Modern Grainage Building, Cocoon Warehouse, Cocoon Auction Market, Modern Hot Air Dryers, Mulberry Farm and Nursery, and a 2 Metric Ton Conveyer Type Hot Air Dryer--all of which represent substantial government investment made over several decades.

Referring to Government Order No. 107-Rev(S) of 2018 dated April 20, 2018, Sericulture Director Ajaz Ahmad Bhat pointed out that no land transfer had been effected earlier due to the extensive infrastructure, ecological value, and economic significance of sericulture.

The director communicated to the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar that the department cannot spare the land for any non-sericultural purpose, citing that the Allochi Bagh land houses multiple interdependent assets critical for carrying out diversified sericulture activities. The land contains hundreds of well-grown mulberry trees, which constitute the primary and only source of feed for silkworm rearing.