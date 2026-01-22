Outrage Over Proposed Felling Of Mulberry Nursery For VIP Housing In Kashmir
The Sericulture Department has refused to transfer the land, citing its importance for the production of mulberry trees and foliage for rearing of silk worms.
Srinagar: A proposal by the Jammu and Kashmir government to fell a mulberry nursery belonging to the Sericulture Department to construct residential flats for VIPs has triggered widespread outrage among silk worm rearers and department employees whose livelihood is at risk.
The government’s Estates Department has proposed the construction of around 200 residential flats on nearly 100 kanals (12 acres approx) of sericulture land at Allochi Bagh in Srinagar, which produces around 15,000 mulberry plants every year for distribution among the silk worm rearers in the valley.
The plan to construct residential flats for legislators, ministers and bureaucrats was first mooted during the PDP-BJP coalition government in April 2018. It has now been revived by the National Conference-led government, sparking opposition that had stalled the project eight years ago.
The Sericulture Department has refused to transfer the land, citing its importance for the production of mulberry trees and foliage for rearing of silk worms by the thousands of rearers who earn a livelihood from this cottage industry, which dates back to the Maharaja's rule.
The fresh outrage was sparked after the Revenue Department recently deployed a team of officials to demarcate the land for its proposed transfer. The move was strongly resisted by sericulture employees and silk rearers, who objected to the “unilateral” attempt to demarcate the land for VIP housing.
According to officials, the Assistant Commissioner of Revenue (ACR) Srinagar constituted the demarcation team on January 6. However, on January 9, the Sericulture Director reiterated that the land holds prime importance, as it accommodates vital technical infrastructure, operational facilities, plantation assets, and administrative buildings.
These facilities include Sericulture Training Institute, Central Division Srinagar, Modern Grainage Building, Cocoon Warehouse, Cocoon Auction Market, Modern Hot Air Dryers, Mulberry Farm and Nursery, and a 2 Metric Ton Conveyer Type Hot Air Dryer--all of which represent substantial government investment made over several decades.
Referring to Government Order No. 107-Rev(S) of 2018 dated April 20, 2018, Sericulture Director Ajaz Ahmad Bhat pointed out that no land transfer had been effected earlier due to the extensive infrastructure, ecological value, and economic significance of sericulture.
The director communicated to the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar that the department cannot spare the land for any non-sericultural purpose, citing that the Allochi Bagh land houses multiple interdependent assets critical for carrying out diversified sericulture activities. The land contains hundreds of well-grown mulberry trees, which constitute the primary and only source of feed for silkworm rearing.
“It would be in the best interest of the silk industry not to disturb the present status of the said sericultural land. Some alternative land may be identified for the proposed construction,” Bhat stated in his communication, sent after the revenue team’s demarcation exercise was opposed by staff and rearers.
Sericulture in Kashmir dates back to the era of the Maharaja rule and has historically been a major source of livelihood in the Valley. The cottage industry still supports around 50,000 silkworm rearers who are enlisted with the government for training, technical guidance, and logistical support.
“Mulberry foliage, rich in nutrients, is the sole source of fodder for silkworms. To prevent shortages, especially for marginal and landless rearers, the department has established mulberry nurseries, farms, and leaf reservoirs on this land,” a sericulture official told ETV Bharat.
Official figures from the Directorate of Sericulture show that cocoon production has increased steadily over the past three years. In 2024–25, cocoon output reached 8.5 lakh kilograms, up from 8.22 lakh kilograms in 2023–24 and 6.99 lakh kilograms in 2022–23. Raw silk production has also grown, climbing from 1 lakh kilograms in 2022–23 to 1.21 lakh kilograms in the 2024-25 fiscal year.
For silk worm rearers like Farooq Ahmad of Srinagar, mulberry trees are not just plants but a lifeline. “Our families run on silk worm rearing. If a mulberry tree is cut, it is not merely a tree that falls, but our means of sustenance,” Ahmad said.
Under the Mulberry Protection Act, the felling, lopping, pruning, or even plucking of mulberry leaves is strictly regulated and permitted only for silkworm rearing purposes. The Jammu & Kashmir Preservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969, also guarantees the protection of mulberry trees.
Jammu and Kashmir has an estimated 55 lakh mulberry trees cultivated across 2,000 acres of land. These trees are managed through over 320 units, including government-run farms, nurseries, and plantations. The government, under its flagship Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), has launched a drive to plant an additional 10 lakh mulberry saplings. Under the HADP, the Sericulture Department has further upgraded infrastructure at the Allochi Bagh site and established new facilities aimed at reviving and promoting the sector.
“Given the critical role of these trees and the infrastructure established on the premises, the Department cannot afford to spare the land for any purpose other than sericulture-related activities,” sericulture officials said.
