ETV Bharat / state

Outrage In Dehradun School After Physics Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching 15 Students, Cover-Up Charge Against Authorities

Representational image. ( IANS )

Dehradun: Female students at a private school in Dehradun have accused their physics teacher of touching them inappropriately, causing uproar and outrage. One of the students shared her ordeal with her mother, who has submitted a written complaint regarding this to the school management.

The management assured them that action would be taken against the accused teacher. Soon after the matter was brought to the attention of school authorities, the student alleged that she was intimidated and pressured to suppress the matter.

Meanwhile, upon receiving reports about the incident, a police team arrived at the school and gathered details. The student and her mother alleged that the management is not allowing them to leave the school premises, and the gates have even been locked to prevent them from exiting. According to the allegations made by the victim, the physics teacher had been touching other girls in her class with improper intent for a long time. Complaint bears signatures of 15 students The student first confided in her mother, who then went to the school and filed a formal complaint at the principal’s office. The family claims that the complaint’s document contained the signatures of 15 students in total. According to the student’s mother, the school management promised to dismiss the accused teacher and ensure her daughter’s safety. The student alleged that the following day, during the fourth period, she was summoned to the principal’s office, where the director, the principal, and a female teacher were present. There, the director spoke to her in an abusive and inappropriate manner, accused her of lying, and claimed that she was making false allegations against an elderly teacher.