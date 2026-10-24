Outrage In Dehradun School After Physics Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching 15 Students, Cover-Up Charge Against Authorities
Footage broadcast on Jordanian state television showed two gunmen who appeared to be holding pistols approaching the church and firing shots.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 3:39 AM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 3:47 AM IST
Dehradun: Female students at a private school in Dehradun have accused their physics teacher of touching them inappropriately, causing uproar and outrage. One of the students shared her ordeal with her mother, who has submitted a written complaint regarding this to the school management.
The management assured them that action would be taken against the accused teacher. Soon after the matter was brought to the attention of school authorities, the student alleged that she was intimidated and pressured to suppress the matter.
Meanwhile, upon receiving reports about the incident, a police team arrived at the school and gathered details. The student and her mother alleged that the management is not allowing them to leave the school premises, and the gates have even been locked to prevent them from exiting. According to the allegations made by the victim, the physics teacher had been touching other girls in her class with improper intent for a long time.
Complaint bears signatures of 15 students
The student first confided in her mother, who then went to the school and filed a formal complaint at the principal’s office. The family claims that the complaint’s document contained the signatures of 15 students in total. According to the student’s mother, the school management promised to dismiss the accused teacher and ensure her daughter’s safety.
The student alleged that the following day, during the fourth period, she was summoned to the principal’s office, where the director, the principal, and a female teacher were present. There, the director spoke to her in an abusive and inappropriate manner, accused her of lying, and claimed that she was making false allegations against an elderly teacher.
According to the student, she was even asked to demonstrate exactly how the teacher had touched her. She alleged that she was intimidated and told that no one would support her, leaving her completely alone. Furthermore, she was instructed not to tell her mother about this conversation once she returned home.
Meanwhile, the victim’s mother said that ever since the incident was brought to light, her daughter has become fearful and anxious, and is now terrified of going to school. She stated that other female students were also troubled by the teacher's behaviour but, due to fear and social pressure, they were unable to convey their complaints to their parents.
The families have demanded a copy of the submitted complaint, bearing the signatures of 15 students. They have also requested that the director offer a public apology in front of all the students during the school assembly. Furthermore, they have asked that the students be assured that they can report any inappropriate conduct to their parents or the principal without fear.
Meanwhile, Vinod Gusain, the officer in-charge of the Dalanwala police station, stated that discussions are currently underway between the school management and the families. Further action will be determined based on the outcome of these talks.
Regarding the allegations made by the student, Dehradun SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal said, "The matter has come to our attention. A police team has been dispatched to the school to conduct an investigation. Statements from the school management will also be recorded. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty."
Read more