Family Forced To Carry Woman’s Body On Stretcher In Bihar; Health Department Orders Enquiry

Patna: A Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bihar's Nawada district witnessed a heart-rending scene on Monday night, when a man was forced to keep his wife and son as a guarantee at the PHC, in lieu of a stretcher on which he could take home the body of his deceased mother. The authorities there did not provide him with a hearse or ambulance in that moment of grief.

Now, with the news hitting the national headlines, the Bihar Health Department has constituted a team to conduct an enquiry into the issue, which has raised grave concerns about hospital management and put a question mark on the humanity of the authorities involved.

Health Department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh told ETV Bharat, “The matter came to our knowledge today and we have taken its cognisance. We will definitely act on it. An enquiry team has been constituted and we will act on the basis of its report.”

The incident occurred at the Akbarpur PHC on Sunday night. Ajay Sao’s 75-year-old mother, Kesari Devi, passed away while undergoing treatment there. He begged the hospital officials for help when he could not get an ambulance or hearse to transport the body to his residence located less than a kilometre away.

However, the hospital authorities refused to provide an ambulance, citing that it was meant only for patients. Ajay kept pleading, and they relented and offered to provide a dilapidated stretcher on which he could take his deceased mother home, but he had to leave behind his wife and son as surety.

“I had come here to get my mother treated. She passed away during the treatment. I live in the bazaar area. They did not provide an ambulance but did reluctantly give a stretcher. I had to leave my wife and son here to get it,” Ajay told reporters.