Outrage in Arunachal Over UN Geospatial Map Depicting State & Aksai Chin Outside India; Leaders Demand Firm Diplomatic Action
So far, China continues to refer to the state as 'South Tibet' though India strongly rejected the Chinese assertion, writes Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:54 AM IST
Tezpur: The depiction of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin in a recent United Nations geospatial map has triggered backlash in the northeastern state, which borders China. In the recent map, Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin are shown outside of India.
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu wrote on X, "India’s borders are not defined by lines on a map alone; they are strengthened by the people who live, work and stand firm along them. Jai Hind! Jai Arunachal!"
On the UN Map Controversy, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte said, "We are very much part of India, and India is our motherland..."
Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram has objected to the depiction and urged the Central government to take diplomatic steps to present India’s territorial position more strongly at the international level.
Meanwhile, on the UN's new map showing Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as separate regions between India and China, former DGP SP Vaid said, "India had mentioned that whatever map is issued, India's territory should be shown as part of India, if such a map has been issued despite that, I think India should raise the issue again at the UN and file a protest.”
Geographical Location of Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh shares an approximately 1,126-km international boundary with China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. The state shares an approximately 217-km international boundary with Bhutan in the west and around 520 km with Myanmar in the east. To the south, Arunachal Pradesh borders Assam, while Nagaland lies to its southeast.
The boundary of Arunachal Pradesh is particularly significant in the eastern sector of the India-China border. According to India, the McMahon Line represents the traditional boundary in this region.
China, however, continues to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh and refers to the state as “South Tibet.” India has rejected China’s claim and has repeatedly maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.
What is the Aksai Chin Issue?
Aksai Chin is a high-altitude plateau in the western Himalayas, in the Ladakh region, and is one of the major areas of the long-standing India-China boundary dispute. India claims Aksai Chin as part of Ladakh, while China currently exercises control over the region.
Thus, although Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin constitute geographically different sectors of the India-China boundary dispute, both are subject to competing territorial claims by the two countries.
What is a Geospatial Map?
A geospatial map is a type of map that combines the geographical location of a place with different sets of information related to that location. It can depict country boundaries, states, districts, rivers, mountains, forests, roads, infrastructure and land use, among other features.
In areas where territorial disputes exist, the boundary lines or symbols used on maps can become sensitive because they may be interpreted in relation to the territorial claims of the countries concerned.
Equal Earth Projection: The Context
The Equal Earth projection is a map projection designed to represent the relative sizes of the world’s landmasses more accurately. In the older Mercator projection, landmasses located near the polar regions appear significantly larger than they actually are. The primary purpose of using the Equal Earth projection is therefore to reduce distortion in the relative size of land areas.
However, the reaction in India over the depiction of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin is not merely an issue related to map projection. It is connected to the long-standing territorial claims and boundary dispute between India and China.
Arunachal Congress Reaction
Arunachal Pradesh Congress president Bosiram Siram said that Aksai Chin belongs to India and alleged that China has occupied Indian territory at different points of time.
“We strongly condemn this kind of wrong propaganda and malicious intention. India is united. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. Every inch of our land belongs to India,” Siram said.
He further said that any “imaginary boundary” drawn by the United Nations or any other country would not be acceptable if it did not correspond with India’s territorial position. Siram urged the Government of India to raise the issue of Aksai Chin at the highest diplomatic level and called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present India’s territorial position more strongly on international platforms.
Alleging that China has been conducting diplomatic outreach internationally to strengthen its territorial claims, Siram said India should also undertake a more active diplomatic campaign.
“China is carrying out propaganda across the world. It is trying to convince the United Nations and other countries of the validity of its claims. India must also play a proactive diplomatic role,” he said.
Local Reaction from Anini
Naraju Mihu, a resident of Anini, said the people of Arunachal Pradesh are Indians and that no outsider can separate them from the Indian Union.
“We are Indians and no intruder can separate us from the Indian Union. We love democracy, not dictatorship,” he said. Alleging that China has been attempting to reinforce its territorial claims by changing the names of various places in Arunachal Pradesh, Mihu said the Government of India should further strengthen its international diplomatic efforts on the issue.
The Larger Issue
The India-China boundary dispute is not merely a controversy over a map. The approximately 1,126-km-long Arunachal Pradesh-China boundary constitutes a crucial part of India’s eastern frontier. Therefore, the manner in which the territorial status of Arunachal Pradesh or Aksai Chin is depicted on any international map is diplomatically sensitive for India. Against this backdrop, political leaders in Arunachal Pradesh have urged New Delhi to present India’s territorial position more clearly and strongly on international platforms.
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