ETV Bharat / state

Outrage in Arunachal Over UN Geospatial Map Depicting State & Aksai Chin Outside India; Leaders Demand Firm Diplomatic Action

Tezpur: The depiction of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin in a recent United Nations geospatial map has triggered backlash in the northeastern state, which borders China. In the recent map, Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin are shown outside of India.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu wrote on X, "India’s borders are not defined by lines on a map alone; they are strengthened by the people who live, work and stand firm along them. Jai Hind! Jai Arunachal!"

On the UN Map Controversy, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte said, "We are very much part of India, and India is our motherland..."

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram has objected to the depiction and urged the Central government to take diplomatic steps to present India’s territorial position more strongly at the international level.

Meanwhile, on the UN's new map showing Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as separate regions between India and China, former DGP SP Vaid said, "India had mentioned that whatever map is issued, India's territory should be shown as part of India, if such a map has been issued despite that, I think India should raise the issue again at the UN and file a protest.”

Geographical Location of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh shares an approximately 1,126-km international boundary with China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. The state shares an approximately 217-km international boundary with Bhutan in the west and around 520 km with Myanmar in the east. To the south, Arunachal Pradesh borders Assam, while Nagaland lies to its southeast.

The boundary of Arunachal Pradesh is particularly significant in the eastern sector of the India-China border. According to India, the McMahon Line represents the traditional boundary in this region.

China, however, continues to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh and refers to the state as “South Tibet.” India has rejected China’s claim and has repeatedly maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

What is the Aksai Chin Issue?

Aksai Chin is a high-altitude plateau in the western Himalayas, in the Ladakh region, and is one of the major areas of the long-standing India-China boundary dispute. India claims Aksai Chin as part of Ladakh, while China currently exercises control over the region.

Thus, although Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin constitute geographically different sectors of the India-China boundary dispute, both are subject to competing territorial claims by the two countries.

What is a Geospatial Map?

A geospatial map is a type of map that combines the geographical location of a place with different sets of information related to that location. It can depict country boundaries, states, districts, rivers, mountains, forests, roads, infrastructure and land use, among other features.

In areas where territorial disputes exist, the boundary lines or symbols used on maps can become sensitive because they may be interpreted in relation to the territorial claims of the countries concerned.