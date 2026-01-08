ETV Bharat / state

Outrage After Over 60 Unfinished Idols Found Vandalised In Bengal's Nadia

Shantipur (Nadia): An incident of vandalism of 60-70 unfinished idols of deities has come to light in West Bengal’s Nadia district, evoking widespread condemnation in the area. The incident occurred on Monday night in front of the Sarbanandipara Loknath Temple under the Shantipur police station limits. The idols belonging to a statue maker were allegedly destroyed. A police complaint has been filed, and the police have launched an investigation.

BJP leader Amit Malviya has highlighted the incident on social media, describing it as an attack on Sanatan Dharma. However, the Trinamool Congress has not yet commented on the matter, stating that the police will provide necessary statements.

According to police and local sources, Jayanta Das and his son Palash Das made idols in front of Lokenath temple. With Saraswati Puja approaching, they were currently making Saraswati idols, along with some Kali idols.

Palash said, "On Monday night, local resident Amit Dey came to my shop. I was decorating an idol for a puja at my house. He came and asked what was I’m doing so late at night. I told him that there was a puja at my house, so I was decorating the idol. I also invited him to come. Amit was intoxicated at the time, so I didn't say much more."