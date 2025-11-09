ETV Bharat / state

Outing Turns Into Tragedy: Three NIT Students Drown In Waterfall In Assam

The three students were part of a group of seven student enjoying an outing at the Boulsol Waterfall near Harangajao in Dima Hasao.

Rescue teams at Boulsol Waterfall where three NIT Assam students died in Dima Hasao, Assam
Rescue teams at Boulsol Waterfall where three NIT Assam students died in Dima Hasao, Assam (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2025 at 2:32 PM IST

Dima Hasao: In a tragic incident, three students from the National Institute of Technology(NIT) Silchar drowned while enjoying an outing at the remote Boulsol Waterfall near Harangajao in Dima Hasao district on Saturday, officials said. The bodies of the deceased students—two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Bihar—were recovered on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sarvakritika Singh, 20 and Souhard Roy from Uttar Pradesh, and Radhika,19, a resident of Bihar.

Lakshidhar Saikia, the officer in-charge of Harangajao police station confirmed the deaths. Saikia said that the deceased were part of a group of seven NIT Silchar students, who were on a trip to Harangajao in the Dima Hasao district on Saturday. Upon reaching Harangajao, the students went to Boulsol Waterfall, located three kilometers from Harangajao, and arrived there around two in the afternoon, when this accident occurred.

NIT Silchar student Souhard Roy who drowned in waterfall in Dima Hasao, Assam
NIT Silchar student Souhard Roy who drowned in waterfall in Dima Hasao, Assam (ETV Bharat)

According to the police officer, student Sarvakritika Singh first drowned in the deep waters. To save her, another student Radhika and Souhard also went down into the deep waters, but all three of them drowned, he said.

All the three deceased were first-year students of Computer Science Engineering at Silchar NIT.

As soon as the news was received, Harangajao police station officer-in-charge Lakshidhar Saikia and the team of senior police, along with teams from SDRF from Haflong and NDRF from Silchar, launched a rescue operation.

Rescue teams at Boulsol Waterfall where three NIT Assam students died in Dima Hasao, Assam
Rescue teams at Boulsol Waterfall where three NIT Assam students died in Dima Hasao, Assam (ETV Bharat)

In the evening, the team recovered the body of student Sarvakritika Singh from the waterfall. After a night-long halt due to darkness, the rescue operation resumed at Boulsol Waterfall by the NDRF, SDRF, and army teams on Sunday and ended with the recovery of the remaining two bodies.

