Outing Turns Into Tragedy: Three NIT Students Drown In Waterfall In Assam

Dima Hasao: In a tragic incident, three students from the National Institute of Technology(NIT) Silchar drowned while enjoying an outing at the remote Boulsol Waterfall near Harangajao in Dima Hasao district on Saturday, officials said. The bodies of the deceased students—two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Bihar—were recovered on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sarvakritika Singh, 20 and Souhard Roy from Uttar Pradesh, and Radhika,19, a resident of Bihar.

Lakshidhar Saikia, the officer in-charge of Harangajao police station confirmed the deaths. Saikia said that the deceased were part of a group of seven NIT Silchar students, who were on a trip to Harangajao in the Dima Hasao district on Saturday. Upon reaching Harangajao, the students went to Boulsol Waterfall, located three kilometers from Harangajao, and arrived there around two in the afternoon, when this accident occurred.