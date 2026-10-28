ETV Bharat / state

Outdated Land Records Slow Universal Farmer ID Drive In Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has stepped up efforts to provide digital identities to farmers across the state under the Centre's AgriStack initiative. Every farmer will be issued a unique Farmer ID, similar to Aadhaar, that will be valid nationwide and prevent the creation of separate or duplicate identities for the same individual in different states.

The initiative aims to bring information related to farmers' landholdings, crops and eligibility for government schemes onto a single digital platform. However, outdated land revenue records are an obstacle to implementing the programme in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Agriculture director Bidyanand Sharma 'Pankaj' said a number of farmers have not had their land mutations completed in their names because fresh land surveys have not been conducted across several parts of the state since the 1922–1932 period.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said land revenue records had not been updated in many areas following the last survey conducted during that period.

A large number of plots are still recorded in Register-II under the names of former landowners, even though their descendants are now cultivating the land. In several families, land has been divided among heirs through mutual agreements, but the changes have not been reflected in official revenue records.

Since updated land records in a farmer's name are required to generate a Universal Farmer ID, the Agriculture Department and the state government are working towards making mutation based on inheritance more effective.

The Revenue and Agriculture departments will jointly address the issues in creating Farmer IDs. The Revenue Department will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) to facilitate the process.

The Agriculture Director said farmers could be deprived of benefits under government schemes if they fail to obtain their Farmer IDs. The government is therefore focusing on alternative arrangements to ensure eligible farmers are included in the digital system.

Jharkhand's agricultural digitisation programme focuses on three major components: geotagging land plots, creating unique IDs for farmers and conducting a digital crop survey.

According to the Agriculture Director, geotagging of approximately 2.60 crore land plots has been completed through the Jharkhand Space Applications Centre, representing nearly 100% coverage.

However, the digital crop survey has covered only around 30% of the targeted area so far. The Farmer ID registration process has also begun, but outdated revenue records have slowed progress.

The state government aims to complete the digital crop survey of all relevant agricultural plots during the current rabi season.

Under the process, officials will record the geographical location of each field, including its latitude and longitude, along with details of the crops cultivated there. The information will then be uploaded to a digital platform through the DCS Jharkhand app.

The system is expected to help the government identify which crops are being grown, where they are cultivated, and the area under each crop in different districts. The information will also support crop production estimates and agricultural planning.