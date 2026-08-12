'Out Of Reach': Worker's Body Carried On Shoulders By Villagers For 8 Km In Odisha's Kalahandi
The deceased worked in Hyderabad and his body could not be taken to his native village in an ambulance, reports Ajit Singh.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Bhawanipatna: Despite the government's claims of ensuring last-mile connectivity across Odisha, several remote parts of the state still remain inaccessible except on foot.
In yet another such incident, the family of a man who died of illness carried his body to his village on their shoulders. And the distance was eight km. The incident was reported from Bhatiphas village under Padepadar panchayat of Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district.
Sources said, Shiv Majhi of the village had left for Hyderabad to work as a labourer around sic months back. He died at his place of work due to some illness recently. His body was brought back from Hyderabad. But it could not be sent to his village in an ambulance which had to stop near Dumuninala near Dureshpadar village. The road ahead was not motorable.
Since it was late in the evening, Shiv's family members and other villagers decided to stay put at a location near a drain. As the sun rose on Wednesday, a cot was arranged on which Shiv's body was placed. The cot with Shiv's body was then carried by his family members and villagers on foot to Bhatiphas.
The trek was arduous as the path to the village had turned muddy due to rains. In some places, the mud was almost reached the knees. Shiv's body eventually reached his village where it was cremated as per local traditions.
Residents of Bhatiphas said the condition of the road to the village worsens during monsoon. They said, during the monsoon months, it becomes extremely tough to carry patients to hospital. The villagers said they have been demanding a proper metaled road for a long time but in vain.
Thuamul Rampur BDO Dhrub Charan Muduli said a road will be constructed to the village after funds are received under a special scheme of the government. While he refused to mention what the special scheme was, he assured government assistance for Shiv's next of kin.
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