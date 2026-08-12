ETV Bharat / state

'Out Of Reach': Worker's Body Carried On Shoulders By Villagers For 8 Km In Odisha's Kalahandi

The ambulance near Dumuninala with Shiv's body in it ( ETV Bharat )

Bhawanipatna: Despite the government's claims of ensuring last-mile connectivity across Odisha, several remote parts of the state still remain inaccessible except on foot. In yet another such incident, the family of a man who died of illness carried his body to his village on their shoulders. And the distance was eight km. The incident was reported from Bhatiphas village under Padepadar panchayat of Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district. Sources said, Shiv Majhi of the village had left for Hyderabad to work as a labourer around sic months back. He died at his place of work due to some illness recently. His body was brought back from Hyderabad. But it could not be sent to his village in an ambulance which had to stop near Dumuninala near Dureshpadar village. The road ahead was not motorable. Family members and locals carrying Shiv Majhi's body to Bhatiphas village (ETV Bharat)