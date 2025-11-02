ETV Bharat / state

Out Of Ministry, Ashwini Choubey Rallies Behind BJP, Predicts Party Win In Bhagalpur And NDA Sweep In Bihar

Deoghar: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham on the occasion of Ekadashi. He was warmly welcomed by former state minister Raj Paliwar and several senior BJP leaders.

ETV Bharat correspondent Hitesh Kumar Chaudhary spoke with Ashwini Kumar Choubey and sought his reaction to recent developments.

Question: Despite not holding the positions of MLA or MP, how far are you able to strengthen the party?

Answer: My dedication to the party has never diminished despite not holding the position. The party is like my mother. I have been associated with the party since the days of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Four generations of my family have been following the BJP's ideology. I have been campaigning continuously for the Bharatiya Janata Party in this election, and I hope that the NDA will form the government in Bihar with an absolute majority in the 2025 elections.

Question: During the election campaign in Bhagalpur, Nishikant Dubey said that your son, Arjit Shashwat Choubey, would only win if you completely retire from politics. What do you have to say about this?

Answer: I don't take the statement of someone, who made entry in front of me years after I started involving myself in full-fledged poltics, seriously.