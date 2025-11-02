Out Of Ministry, Ashwini Choubey Rallies Behind BJP, Predicts Party Win In Bhagalpur And NDA Sweep In Bihar
Deoghar: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham on the occasion of Ekadashi. He was warmly welcomed by former state minister Raj Paliwar and several senior BJP leaders.
ETV Bharat correspondent Hitesh Kumar Chaudhary spoke with Ashwini Kumar Choubey and sought his reaction to recent developments.
Question: Despite not holding the positions of MLA or MP, how far are you able to strengthen the party?
Answer: My dedication to the party has never diminished despite not holding the position. The party is like my mother. I have been associated with the party since the days of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Four generations of my family have been following the BJP's ideology. I have been campaigning continuously for the Bharatiya Janata Party in this election, and I hope that the NDA will form the government in Bihar with an absolute majority in the 2025 elections.
Question: During the election campaign in Bhagalpur, Nishikant Dubey said that your son, Arjit Shashwat Choubey, would only win if you completely retire from politics. What do you have to say about this?
Answer: I don't take the statement of someone, who made entry in front of me years after I started involving myself in full-fledged poltics, seriously.
Question: Since you left the seat in 2014, the BJP has been consistently losing the Bhagalpur Assembly seat. Is Ashwini Choubey the reason? Will you or your family have to come back to win this seat?
Answer: The Bhagalpur seat will definitely go to the BJP this time. Although the seat was lost after our departure, the public will give the BJP another chance this time. I will not contest the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections now because I am too old, but my family and I will always be ready and prepared to strengthen the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party is at its peak, the workers are enthusiastic, and the NDA alliance will achieve a historic victory in Bihar.
Question: How do you view the murder of Dularchand Yadav in the Mokama Assembly constituency in the context of the assembly elections? After this murder, the All India Alliance and the entire opposition are calling the NDA government's tenure a "Maha Jungle Raj."
Answer: Today, if incidents occur, arrests are made immediately. Under the Grand Alliance, arresting a criminal was a dream. There was a time when the crime and kidnapping industry was run from the Chief Minister's residence. But today, after crimes, victims' kin get justice and criminals are punished. However, under the Grand Alliance government, criminals enjoyed a free hand, while the public was troubled.
Choubey has won elections several times from the Bharatiya Janata Party and has served as a minister in the Bihar government and the central government. His son, Aarjit Shashwat Choubey, has also contested the Bhagalpur seat, but he too faced defeat. Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded a new candidate, Rohit Pandey.
