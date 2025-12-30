ETV Bharat / state

Ousted Constable Arrested For 'Raping' 16-Year-Old In Rajasthan, Caught In Vrindavan Disguised As Woman

Dholpur: An ousted constable of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in northern state’s Dholpur district.

According to police, the accused person, who was identified as Ram Bharosi alias Rajendra Sisodia, allegedly lured the minor girl with a job offer at a colony under the Kotwali police station area limits. After committing the crime, he fled to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, where he was hiding disguised as a woman.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said on December 15, Ram Bharosi lured the 16-year-old minor girl and her brother from the Baseri police station area to his house with the promise of a job in the jail police. The accused sent the girl's brother to the market and then allegedly raped her.

Hearing the terrified girl’s scream, people from the colony rushed to the spot. The accused, however, managed to escape. A case was registered at the police station, prompting the cops to start an investigation, Sangwan said.