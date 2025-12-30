Ousted Constable Arrested For 'Raping' 16-Year-Old In Rajasthan, Caught In Vrindavan Disguised As Woman
Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said Ram Bharosi alias Rajendra Sisodia allegedly lured the minor girl with a job offer.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Dholpur: An ousted constable of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in northern state’s Dholpur district.
According to police, the accused person, who was identified as Ram Bharosi alias Rajendra Sisodia, allegedly lured the minor girl with a job offer at a colony under the Kotwali police station area limits. After committing the crime, he fled to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, where he was hiding disguised as a woman.
Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said on December 15, Ram Bharosi lured the 16-year-old minor girl and her brother from the Baseri police station area to his house with the promise of a job in the jail police. The accused sent the girl's brother to the market and then allegedly raped her.
Hearing the terrified girl’s scream, people from the colony rushed to the spot. The accused, however, managed to escape. A case was registered at the police station, prompting the cops to start an investigation, Sangwan said.
The police raided the accused person’s possible hideouts, but he managed to evade arrest every time. A reward of Rs. 10,000 was also announced for his arrest. The police official said that to evade arrest, the accused kept changing several locations. He frequently moved from Agra, Lucknow, Gwalior and other places to outsmart police.
Finally, the accused person’s location was traced by a police team led by assistant sub-inspector Shivganesh of the Kotwali police station. The police reached Vrindavan and arrested the accused.
The SP said Ram Bharosi tried all means to evade the police. “Sometimes he would wear a tracksuit or a jacket and pretend to be a VIP officer. In many places, he roamed around posing as a police officer. In Vrindavan, he was found disguised as a woman, wearing a burqa and lipstick,” he added.
Meanwhile, members of the Kushwaha community staged demonstrations to protest against the incident. City MLA Shobharani Kushwaha and her husband, former MLA BL Kushwaha, along with many other leaders of the community, expressed anger over the incident. Sangwan further said the accused, who faced POSCO cases, was earlier dismissed from his job in the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC).
