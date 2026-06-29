ETV Bharat / state

'Mutton Dealers Should Not Be Punished': Omar Abdullah Calls Punjab Tax 'Illegal', Seeks Immediate Relief

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday strongly opposed the taxation imposed on the Union Territory’s mutton traders in Punjab. He described the levy as “illegal” and said his government has repeatedly taken up the issue with the Punjab government and warned that it would seek the Centre’s intervention if the matter remains unresolved.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the J&K International Buyer-Seller Meet at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Abdullah said he had personally discussed the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann several months ago and has now written to him again, urging immediate action. “Our mutton dealers should not be punished for simply using the highway. This tax is completely unjust with our people,” he said.

Abdullah has written a letter to Mann requesting for intervention to ensure "the smooth, secure and unhindered movement of livestock transport vehicles through Punjab."

Omar Abdullah letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Special arrangement)

The Chief Minister said livestock traders from Jammu and Kashmir purchase sheep and goats in Rajasthan and transport them to the Union Territory through Punjab. Since no buying or selling takes place within Punjab, he questioned the basis of levying taxes on vehicles merely passing through the state. “They are only using Punjab as a transit route. They are neither purchasing livestock there nor selling goods there. They should not be penalised simply for using a highway passing through the state,” he said.

The mutton trade is one of the most significant sectors supporting Jammu and Kashmir’s food supply chain. The Union Territory depends heavily on livestock sourced from Rajasthan and other northern states to meet local demand for mutton, one of the most widely consumed meats in the region.

Traders have repeatedly complained that additional taxes and enforcement measures in Punjab increase transportation costs, eventually making mutton more expensive for consumers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah said there was no legal or commercial justification for imposing charges when no transaction occurs within Punjab. “We are neither buying nor selling these goods in Punjab. So there is no need for this tax,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Punjab government would resolve the issue through dialogue but said Jammu and Kashmir was prepared to escalate the matter if necessary. “I hope justice will be done. If not, we will raise this issue before the North Zone State Council and seek the intervention of the central government,” he said.

Abdullah also appealed to Punjab to adopt a cooperative approach, describing the neighbouring state as an important partner. “Punjab is our neighbour. It is the duty of a neighbour to help another neighbour. I hope Bhagwant Mann will help us in this matter. Mann is also going to have an election. We will also somehow help him then.”