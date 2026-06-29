'Mutton Dealers Should Not Be Punished': Omar Abdullah Calls Punjab Tax 'Illegal', Seeks Immediate Relief
J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemned Punjab's tax on mutton traders and warned to seek Centre's intervention if unresolved by Punjab government.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday strongly opposed the taxation imposed on the Union Territory’s mutton traders in Punjab. He described the levy as “illegal” and said his government has repeatedly taken up the issue with the Punjab government and warned that it would seek the Centre’s intervention if the matter remains unresolved.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the J&K International Buyer-Seller Meet at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Abdullah said he had personally discussed the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann several months ago and has now written to him again, urging immediate action. “Our mutton dealers should not be punished for simply using the highway. This tax is completely unjust with our people,” he said.
Abdullah has written a letter to Mann requesting for intervention to ensure "the smooth, secure and unhindered movement of livestock transport vehicles through Punjab."
The Chief Minister said livestock traders from Jammu and Kashmir purchase sheep and goats in Rajasthan and transport them to the Union Territory through Punjab. Since no buying or selling takes place within Punjab, he questioned the basis of levying taxes on vehicles merely passing through the state. “They are only using Punjab as a transit route. They are neither purchasing livestock there nor selling goods there. They should not be penalised simply for using a highway passing through the state,” he said.
The mutton trade is one of the most significant sectors supporting Jammu and Kashmir’s food supply chain. The Union Territory depends heavily on livestock sourced from Rajasthan and other northern states to meet local demand for mutton, one of the most widely consumed meats in the region.
Traders have repeatedly complained that additional taxes and enforcement measures in Punjab increase transportation costs, eventually making mutton more expensive for consumers in Jammu and Kashmir.
Abdullah said there was no legal or commercial justification for imposing charges when no transaction occurs within Punjab. “We are neither buying nor selling these goods in Punjab. So there is no need for this tax,” he said.
The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Punjab government would resolve the issue through dialogue but said Jammu and Kashmir was prepared to escalate the matter if necessary. “I hope justice will be done. If not, we will raise this issue before the North Zone State Council and seek the intervention of the central government,” he said.
Abdullah also appealed to Punjab to adopt a cooperative approach, describing the neighbouring state as an important partner. “Punjab is our neighbour. It is the duty of a neighbour to help another neighbour. I hope Bhagwant Mann will help us in this matter. Mann is also going to have an election. We will also somehow help him then.”
Earlier, while inaugurating the two-day J&K International Buyer-Seller Meet, Abdullah said the Union Territory must build a new generation of exporters if it hopes to meet the national target of doubling exports by 2030.
He said the government intends to support existing exporters while helping artisans, self-help groups, farmer producer organisations, start-ups and small entrepreneurs access international markets.
“We have to support those who are already exporting, but at the same time we need to create exporters out of people who are not exporting today. Our effort is to make exporting easier for them,” he said.
The event has brought together around 40 international buyers representing nearly 15 to 16 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia and North America.
Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir traditionally relied on tourism to market its products globally, as visitors purchased handicrafts and other local goods and carried them back to their countries. However, changing circumstances have made organised international marketing platforms increasingly important.
He also highlighted regional disparities in exports, saying nearly 98 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir's exports currently originate from only four districts, leaving the remaining districts with just two per cent of export activity.
The Chief Minister reiterated the need for establishing a dry port in Jammu and Kashmir to simplify export procedures and ensure products exported from the Union Territory are officially recorded under its own name rather than another state.
Responding to questions about the situation involving Iran, the United States and Israel, Abdullah said the region still cannot be described as being at peace despite recent understandings. “There is no peace deal between these countries. They have signed an MoU, and during this period there have been bombardments,” he said.
He expressed hope that the understanding reached between the parties would hold and that no outside country would undermine efforts to end the conflict. “We hope that these understandings are implemented properly, no third country sabotages the ceasefire, and this war comes to an end,” Abdullah said.
Commenting on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said visitor movement has picked up and advised against placing excessive emphasis on tourist numbers. “People are coming. There are traffic jams. Gulmarg and Pahalgam are full. People are earning. Let them earn,” he said.
He added that the government would assess tourism performance after the full season rather than focusing on daily figures.
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