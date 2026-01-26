ETV Bharat / state

Our Children Would've Survived Had They Gone To School: Parents Of Hyderabad Furniture Store Fire Victims

Hyderabad: After losing two children in a fire tragedy at a furniture shop in Nampally area under Abids police station's limits of Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday, the watchman couple Yadaiya and Lakshmi are yet come to terms with it. Weeping inconsolably, they said, "Our children would have survived had they gone to school".

They waited with bated breath, hoping that Akhil and Praneeth would somehow survive. However, they could only have the last glimpse of the lifeless duo, trapped by flames and thick smoke.

Yadaiya lived with family in a room in the cellar of Bachchas Furniture store, while Beena Bee, the sweeper, lived in another. Akhil and Praneeth did not attend school on Saturday. When the fire spread in the cellar, the iron grill was locked. Unable to escape, the duo hid in a corner of the room, choked by the intense smoke. Salesman Mohammed Imtiaz and auto driver Syed Habib, who tried to save them, also perished.

The cellars, which should have been used for vehicle parking, were stuffed with furniture and dangerous chemicals. Police said the entire area, except for a narrow passage for one person to walk through, was packed with goods. The ramp, the shutter on the staircase, and the grills were also locked. As it was dark, the victims couldn't make their way out and perished gradually in the lethal combination of heat and smoke.