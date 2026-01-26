Our Children Would've Survived Had They Gone To School: Parents Of Hyderabad Furniture Store Fire Victims
Yadaiya and Lakshmi lost Akhil and Praneeth in the tragedy. A team from JNTU inspected the building's structural stability before taking a call on demolition.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: After losing two children in a fire tragedy at a furniture shop in Nampally area under Abids police station's limits of Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday, the watchman couple Yadaiya and Lakshmi are yet come to terms with it. Weeping inconsolably, they said, "Our children would have survived had they gone to school".
They waited with bated breath, hoping that Akhil and Praneeth would somehow survive. However, they could only have the last glimpse of the lifeless duo, trapped by flames and thick smoke.
Yadaiya lived with family in a room in the cellar of Bachchas Furniture store, while Beena Bee, the sweeper, lived in another. Akhil and Praneeth did not attend school on Saturday. When the fire spread in the cellar, the iron grill was locked. Unable to escape, the duo hid in a corner of the room, choked by the intense smoke. Salesman Mohammed Imtiaz and auto driver Syed Habib, who tried to save them, also perished.
The cellars, which should have been used for vehicle parking, were stuffed with furniture and dangerous chemicals. Police said the entire area, except for a narrow passage for one person to walk through, was packed with goods. The ramp, the shutter on the staircase, and the grills were also locked. As it was dark, the victims couldn't make their way out and perished gradually in the lethal combination of heat and smoke.
Sharing information on the fire incident, Abids ACP Praveen Kumar said preliminary investigations revealed the fire was caused by a short circuit. "Based on a complaint filed by the watchman Yadiah, a case has been registered against the furniture store owner Satish Bachcha. The fire was brought under control through the coordinated efforts of officials and staff from all departments. Firefighters reached the spot within 25 minutes, but faced difficulties in entering the building. Action would be taken based on the reports from the fire department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)," he added.
Following a protest by the relatives of the deceased, the state government announced Rs five lakh ex gratia each for the families of the deceased. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy assured all assistance to the families. Terming the incident as unfortunate, he said the negligence by the store owner led to the tragedy.
Director General of Fire Services Vikram Man Singh said furniture and chemicals were stored in the cellar without mandatory fire safety clearances, and the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit or a cigarette.
The fire has severely damaged the building, which had a ground and four floors with two cellars, the first of which was densely packed with furniture materials. With doubts on the structural stability of the building after the fire, a team of engineering experts from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) inspected the building. Based on the team's report, the authorities will make a decision on demolishing the building.
