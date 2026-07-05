ETV Bharat / state

Parents Spot Behavioral Changes In Children After Daycare Horror In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Parents of the children who were allegedly abused at a day care centre here have spotted behavioural changes in them. "Our child cries on going to the toilet. The child is afraid," the parents of a child complained to the police after the abuse was reported.

"Our child starts crying on hearing the word toilet. We don't know what happened at the baby care centre. The child is scared even when asleep at night," the parents said in tears.

The parents of another child complained to the police, "The child who used to happily go to baby care, now gets scared when hearing that name. The child screams in sleep, and suddenly gets angry."

The HAL police station, which has registered a case in the wake of the brutal behaviour of the caregivers against the children at the baby care centre on the premises of the Capgemini company in Brookfield, has arrested Sujatha, who captured the act of the accused.

As soon as the video of the child abuse came to light, teams of the National and State Child Commissions visited the spot.