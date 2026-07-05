Parents Spot Behavioral Changes In Children After Daycare Horror In Bengaluru
Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Santosh Kumar said necessary legal action has been taken and the accused have been arrested.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Bengaluru: Parents of the children who were allegedly abused at a day care centre here have spotted behavioural changes in them. "Our child cries on going to the toilet. The child is afraid," the parents of a child complained to the police after the abuse was reported.
"Our child starts crying on hearing the word toilet. We don't know what happened at the baby care centre. The child is scared even when asleep at night," the parents said in tears.
The parents of another child complained to the police, "The child who used to happily go to baby care, now gets scared when hearing that name. The child screams in sleep, and suddenly gets angry."
The HAL police station, which has registered a case in the wake of the brutal behaviour of the caregivers against the children at the baby care centre on the premises of the Capgemini company in Brookfield, has arrested Sujatha, who captured the act of the accused.
As soon as the video of the child abuse came to light, teams of the National and State Child Commissions visited the spot.
In a video recorded by Sujatha, who was fired from her job, the caregivers were seen abusing the children. After this video reached the child helpline, the HAL police registered a case against five people. As soon as the incident came to light, the Capgemini company temporarily closed the baby care. The company said that it would arrange counselling for the children.
Meanwhile, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Santosh Kumar said necessary legal action has been taken, and the accused have been arrested in connection with the inhumane incident.
"On the night of June 25, 2026, a call was received by the Child Helpline regarding physical abuse of children at a baby care centre, which operates on the premises of Capgemini. A case was registered at the HAL Police Station based on this complaint," added Kumar.
To ascertain the factual situation regarding the incident, the Commission team visited the baby care centre and the HAL police station on July 2, inspected and collected necessary information. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also registered a case suo motu, and the commission visited the day care centre and the police station on July 3 and 4 to review the progress of the investigation, he said.
After intensive interrogation, two accused, who were working at the day care centre, have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The investigation into the case is currently underway, the commission chairman said.
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