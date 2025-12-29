'Our Campaign To Protect Mumbai Can Spill Over To Streets': Sanjay Raut
Raut, who is the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), alleged that two Gujaratis are buying and two others are selling Mumbai city.
Mumbai: As all the political parties finalise their talks for alliances in the different cities of Maharashtra, the leading political figures have drawn the battle lines for their agendas and campaigns. Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, on Monday said, their agenda of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls is to 'Save Mumbai'.
"Our moral fight is against those who are bartering Mumbai city. We will not let anyone snatch the city and divide it. Whatever may happen. Jaan ki baazi lagayende, lekin Mumbai ka sauda hum nahi hone denge. (We will defend Mumbai by laying down our lives in this fight to save our city, but we will not let outsiders make deals). This is our agenda for the BMC elections," Raut said.
"This battle to save our city could even spill over onto the streets," he said. He further alleged that there are four Gujarati people who are responsible for finalising the deals for Mumbai. "Two Gujaratis are selling, and two of them are buying. You know the names," quipped Raut.
Meanwhile, immediately after Raut's press conference, MNS chief Raj Thackeray also told the media, "It is our responsibility to save our Mumbai city."
Raut was asked about bringing star campaigners, the way the BJP was trying to plan. He said, "We are all star campaigners in our alliance, and we don't need to bring from outside."
In the meantime, after the alliance was announced by the Nationalist Congress Party with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharachandra Pawar) in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the media asked Raut about talks between the SS (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) for the Pune Municipal Corporation polls.
Raut confirmed the talks were finalised and there was no need for a formal announcement, though he hinted it was the NCP (Sharachandra Pawar) wanting this announcement.
"Right now, we are four-five parties discussing joining together, and by this evening, the picture will be clearer. We don't have to declare it, because we have already left seats for the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). You need to ask Shahikant Shinde from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), why do they feel the need to declare officially," Raut said. He further added that the SS (UBT) had left nearly most of the seats the NCP (SP) had wanted, and for the other few, they will need to speak with the MNS.
Raut welcomed the alliance between Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi and Congress for the BMC polls. Some journalists asked Raut if the SS (UBT) was unhappy that the VBA had not joined their alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
"It is fine they didn't join us for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in fact, the VBA had some issues with the Congress, but now they have come together. We welcome them, if the VBA and Congress, since they are coming together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are not the sort to speak of any ill omen," Raut said.
Refuted talks of conflict between Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai, Raut said he was on the phone with Uddhav Thackeray till 2.30 AM, and he wasn't aware of any such discord.
