'Our Campaign To Protect Mumbai Can Spill Over To Streets': Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: As all the political parties finalise their talks for alliances in the different cities of Maharashtra, the leading political figures have drawn the battle lines for their agendas and campaigns. Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, on Monday said, their agenda of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls is to 'Save Mumbai'.

"Our moral fight is against those who are bartering Mumbai city. We will not let anyone snatch the city and divide it. Whatever may happen. Jaan ki baazi lagayende, lekin Mumbai ka sauda hum nahi hone denge. (We will defend Mumbai by laying down our lives in this fight to save our city, but we will not let outsiders make deals). This is our agenda for the BMC elections," Raut said.

"This battle to save our city could even spill over onto the streets," he said. He further alleged that there are four Gujarati people who are responsible for finalising the deals for Mumbai. "Two Gujaratis are selling, and two of them are buying. You know the names," quipped Raut.

Meanwhile, immediately after Raut's press conference, MNS chief Raj Thackeray also told the media, "It is our responsibility to save our Mumbai city."

Raut was asked about bringing star campaigners, the way the BJP was trying to plan. He said, "We are all star campaigners in our alliance, and we don't need to bring from outside."

In the meantime, after the alliance was announced by the Nationalist Congress Party with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharachandra Pawar) in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the media asked Raut about talks between the SS (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) for the Pune Municipal Corporation polls.