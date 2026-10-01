ETV Bharat / state

OUAT Professor From Odisha Selected For Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowship 2026-27

Dr Satyabrat Mohanty ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Dr Satyabrat Mohanty, guest professor at the Horticulture College in Chipilima, under Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), has been selected for the coveted 'Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowship 2026-27'.

Dr Mohanty was selected for the fellowship after an 18-month-long selection process which involved the screening of 500 applicants. The fellowship is offered by the US-India Educational Foundation (USIEF). Dr Mohanty will conduct research for 12 months at the University of Florida, Gainesville, USA, from October. His research project is titled 'Reimagining Extension: An Institutional and Policy Analysis of EAS Systems in India and the US'. The project will involve a comparative institutional and policy analysis of the Agricultural Extension and Advisory Services (EAS) systems in India and the US.