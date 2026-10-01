OUAT Professor From Odisha Selected For Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowship 2026-27
Dr Mohanty was selected for the fellowship after an 18-month-long selection process which involved the screening of 500 applicants, reports Bikash Das.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Dr Satyabrat Mohanty, guest professor at the Horticulture College in Chipilima, under Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), has been selected for the coveted 'Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowship 2026-27'.
Dr Mohanty was selected for the fellowship after an 18-month-long selection process which involved the screening of 500 applicants. The fellowship is offered by the US-India Educational Foundation (USIEF). Dr Mohanty will conduct research for 12 months at the University of Florida, Gainesville, USA, from October.
His research project is titled 'Reimagining Extension: An Institutional and Policy Analysis of EAS Systems in India and the US'. The project will involve a comparative institutional and policy analysis of the Agricultural Extension and Advisory Services (EAS) systems in India and the US.
"I will conduct further research on what else is needed in the agricultural sector in India. The aim is to take the agricultural sector further. I will also study the type of agriculture being done in Odisha and the steps to improve it further," said Dr Mohanty.
Dr Mohanty graduated from OUAT in 2018 and completed his post-graduation from Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences University, Prayagraj in 2020. He completed his PhD in ‘Agricultural Extension Education’ from Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan in 2025.
Dr Mohanty's main research areas are agricultural extension, climate resilience, gender-sensitive agriculture, digital agricultural technology and agricultural policy. During the fellowship, Dr. Satyabrata will represent OUAT and Odisha in international educational forums. He said that he will also contribute research towards strengthening farmer-centric agricultural extension and advisory systems.
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