ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar Court Sentences Seven In OTP Sharing Case Linked To Pakistan's ISI

The case, which posed a severe threat to India's internal security, was investigated by the Crime Branch Special Task Force ( Representational Image )

Bhubaneswar: A local court in Bhubaneswar has convicted seven individuals after they were found involved in an OTP-sharing (one-time password) racket linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The SDJM (sub-divisional judicial magistrate) Court on Wednesday sentenced all the accused to three years of rigorous imprisonment each, alongside a fine of Rs 32,000.

The case, which posed a severe threat to India's internal security, was investigated by the Crime Branch Special Task Force (STF). The accused were found guilty of sharing OTPs with Pakistani handlers, facilitating cyber fraud and espionage activities.

Among the seven convicted, five are from Odisha, one is from Assam, and one hails from Pune in Maharashtra. The court issued its verdict based on statements from 11 witnesses and supporting documentary evidence.

The seven accused include: Pritam Kar, Saurav Kumar Nayak, Pathanisamant Lenka, Pradyumna Kumar Sahu, Soumya Patnaik, Mohammad Iqbal Hussain (Assam) and Abhijit Sanjay Jambur (Pune).

Judge Amit Kumar also specified that failure to pay the imposed fine would lead to an additional term of imprisonment.

The Crime

The racket, spearheaded by Abhijit and Iqbal, involved the sharing of OTPs and fake activated SIM cards, which were used to facilitate cyber fraud across India and abroad. The accused were in direct contact with Pakistani intelligence officers Abdul Hameed and Rafi Khuram, who allegedly played a role in orchestrating these illegal activities.