Over 20 Passengers Injured As OSRTC Bus Overturns In Odisha’s Angul
The OSRTC bus, carrying 38 passengers, was enroute to Sundargarh from Puri, when it overturned on NH-149 in Odisha’s Angul district.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Angul: At least 20 passengers sustained injuries after an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus overturned on National Highway-149 near Burukuna under Samal police station limits in Odisha's Angul district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.
The OSRTC Jagannath Express bus, carrying around 38 passengers, was travelling from Puri to Sundargarh when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn by the roadside.
Khamar police station officer-in-charge Mrulal Karlo said the mishap occurred at around 3:30 am while the exact cause of the accident would be investigated by OSRTC authorities.
Following the accident, local residents, along with personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, rushed to the spot and rescued passengers trapped inside the bus. Fire service teams from Kaniha, Pallahara and Talcher, along with Samal Barrage police, carried out the rescue operation.
All the injured passengers were initially shifted to Khamar Community Health Centre. Those with serious injuries were later referred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Angul for advanced treatment. The accident disrupted traffic on the highway for some time. Police and fire service personnel worked to remove the overturned bus and restore normal traffic movement.
Police said the identities of the injured passengers were being ascertained and their family members informed. Preliminary investigation suggests the bus lost balance during overturning. However, police said it was too early to determine whether the accident was caused by driver error, a mechanical failure or any other reason. A detailed investigation has been initiated.
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