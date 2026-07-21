ETV Bharat / state

Over 20 Passengers Injured As OSRTC Bus Overturns In Odisha’s Angul

Angul: At least 20 passengers sustained injuries after an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus overturned on National Highway-149 near Burukuna under Samal police station limits in Odisha's Angul district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The OSRTC Jagannath Express bus, carrying around 38 passengers, was travelling from Puri to Sundargarh when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn by the roadside.

Khamar police station officer-in-charge Mrulal Karlo said the mishap occurred at around 3:30 am while the exact cause of the accident would be investigated by OSRTC authorities.

Following the accident, local residents, along with personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, rushed to the spot and rescued passengers trapped inside the bus. Fire service teams from Kaniha, Pallahara and Talcher, along with Samal Barrage police, carried out the rescue operation.