Osmania University Researchers Study Bacteria That Can Break Down Plastic
Plastic bags, water bottles and food packaging can persist in the environment for hundreds of years.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Researchers from the Department of Microbiology at Osmania University are studying soil bacteria that can break down plastic, in an effort to explore possible biological solutions to plastic pollution.
Plastic bags, water bottles and food packaging can persist in the environment for hundreds of years. As they gradually break down, they can also contribute to the accumulation of microplastics in soil and other ecosystems.
Professors and students at Osmania University's Microbiology Department began the research about a year ago to examine whether plastic could be degraded through microorganisms in a manner similar to biodegradable materials.
The researchers studied earlier work on the biological degradation of polythene using soil microorganisms, including research reported from Mangaluru, Karnataka.
The team collected soil samples from a dumping site outside the Osmania University campus and isolated different microorganisms from the samples. Selected bacteria were then introduced to small pieces of plastic.
The researchers first recorded the weight of the plastic samples before placing them in ordinary soil along with the bacteria. After several days, they observed changes indicating that certain bacteria were breaking down the plastic.
According to the researchers, the bacteria use enzymes to break the chemical bonds in the polymer chains that make up plastic. During the study, they identified one type of bacterium that appeared to degrade plastic more rapidly than the others.
The researchers isolated the microorganism, cultivated it in larger quantities and continued testing it on plastic. They are now conducting further studies to identify the bacterium and understand its properties.
The researchers expect to reveal the name and other details of the plastic-degrading bacterium within the next four to five months.
"Our research aims to isolate and introduce bacteria capable of breaking down and consuming plastic. We are currently conducting studies to enhance the efficiency of this microorganism," said Prof. Sandeeptha Burugula of the Department of Microbiology at Osmania University.
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