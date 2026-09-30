ETV Bharat / state

Osmania University Researchers Study Bacteria That Can Break Down Plastic

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Hyderabad: Researchers from the Department of Microbiology at Osmania University are studying soil bacteria that can break down plastic, in an effort to explore possible biological solutions to plastic pollution.

Plastic bags, water bottles and food packaging can persist in the environment for hundreds of years. As they gradually break down, they can also contribute to the accumulation of microplastics in soil and other ecosystems. Professors and students at Osmania University's Microbiology Department began the research about a year ago to examine whether plastic could be degraded through microorganisms in a manner similar to biodegradable materials. The researchers studied earlier work on the biological degradation of polythene using soil microorganisms, including research reported from Mangaluru, Karnataka. The team collected soil samples from a dumping site outside the Osmania University campus and isolated different microorganisms from the samples. Selected bacteria were then introduced to small pieces of plastic.