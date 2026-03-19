Osmania University Researchers Discover Fish-Based Peptide That May Lower Blood Pressure
Researchers at Osmania University have developed a fish-derived peptide that may help reduce blood pressure, with promising lab results and a recently-granted patent.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a significant scientific advancement, researchers from Osmania University, Hyderabad, Telangana, have discovered a peptide derived from fish amino acids that can help lower blood pressure. Recognising the importance of the innovation, the Patent Office of India has granted a patent for it.
The research was led by Sandepta Burugula from the Department of Microbiology at Osmania University. The study was carried out in collaboration with Ghulam Ahmed, Raghu Gogada and PhD scholar Usharani Keshapaga.
According to the researchers, the breakthrough is based on peptides developed from amino acids found in anchovy-type fish. These bioactive compounds showed a strong ability to reduce blood pressure levels during experimental trials.
The team initially tested the peptide on laboratory rats and observed promising results. They then conducted multiple phases of experimentation and consistently reported a 100 per cent success rate under controlled conditions.
The team filed for a patent in May 2024, and the Patent Office granted the certificate earlier this week after examining the application. Scientists believe this discovery could lead to natural therapeutic options for managing hypertension, a condition affecting millions worldwide.
Speaking on the development, Professor Burugula stressed the need for support from both the Central and State governments to take the research further. She said that additional studies, including human clinical trials, will be necessary before the peptide can be developed into a widely available treatment.
Experts note that if future trials confirm the peptide's safety and effectiveness in humans, the discovery could provide affordable treatment options for high blood pressure.
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