ETV Bharat / state

Osmania University Researchers Discover Fish-Based Peptide That May Lower Blood Pressure

Hyderabad: In a significant scientific advancement, researchers from Osmania University, Hyderabad, Telangana, have discovered a peptide derived from fish amino acids that can help lower blood pressure. Recognising the importance of the innovation, the Patent Office of India has granted a patent for it.

The research was led by Sandepta Burugula from the Department of Microbiology at Osmania University. The study was carried out in collaboration with Ghulam Ahmed, Raghu Gogada and PhD scholar Usharani Keshapaga.

According to the researchers, the breakthrough is based on peptides developed from amino acids found in anchovy-type fish. These bioactive compounds showed a strong ability to reduce blood pressure levels during experimental trials.

The team initially tested the peptide on laboratory rats and observed promising results. They then conducted multiple phases of experimentation and consistently reported a 100 per cent success rate under controlled conditions.