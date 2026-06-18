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Osmania University Becomes First In India To Earn ISO Certification in Four Key Categories

Sandeep Kumar Kanojia, Deputy Director General, BIS, handed over the certificates to Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar in a programme held at the varsity campus.

Osmania University
Sandeep Kumar Kanojia, Deputy Director General, BIS, hands over the certificates to Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar in a programme at the varsity campus (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Osmania University, Hyderabad, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first university in India to receive International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification in four major categories. The recognition, awarded by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), reflects the university's commitment to maintaining high standards in education, environmental sustainability, energy management, and food safety.

The ISO certificates were formally presented during a ceremony held at the varsity campus. Sandeep Kumar Kanojia, Deputy Director General, BIS, handed over the certificates to Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar in the presence of senior university officials and faculty members.

Addressing the gathering, the VC said the university had received certification under four internationally recognised standards: Educational Organizations Management System (ISO 21001:2018), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015), Energy Management System (ISO 50001:2018), and Food Safety Management System (ISO 22000:2018).

He said the achievement demonstrates Osmania University's dedication to delivering quality education while adopting global best practices in campus administration, environmental conservation, efficient energy use, and food safety. The recognition also highlights the institution's continuous efforts to improve governance, strengthen academic systems, and provide a better learning environment for students.

The VC noted that securing certifications across all four categories is a rare accomplishment, placing Osmania University among the country's leading higher educational institutions. He expressed confidence that the recognition would further enhance the university's reputation and encourage continuous quality improvement across all departments.

Registrar G. Naresh Reddy, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Director B. Shirisha, faculty members, and university officials attended the programme. They described the achievement as an important milestone that would strengthen the university's commitment to excellence and inspire further initiatives aimed at raising academic and administrative standards.

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TAGGED:

OSMANIA UNIVERSITY HYDERABAD
ISO CERTIFICATION
FIRST UNIVERSITY IN THE COUNTRY
OSMANIA UNIVERSITY

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