ETV Bharat / state

Osmania University Becomes First In India To Earn ISO Certification in Four Key Categories

Sandeep Kumar Kanojia, Deputy Director General, BIS, hands over the certificates to Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar in a programme at the varsity campus ( Etv Bharat )

Hyderabad: Osmania University, Hyderabad, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first university in India to receive International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification in four major categories. The recognition, awarded by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), reflects the university's commitment to maintaining high standards in education, environmental sustainability, energy management, and food safety.

The ISO certificates were formally presented during a ceremony held at the varsity campus. Sandeep Kumar Kanojia, Deputy Director General, BIS, handed over the certificates to Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar in the presence of senior university officials and faculty members.

Addressing the gathering, the VC said the university had received certification under four internationally recognised standards: Educational Organizations Management System (ISO 21001:2018), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015), Energy Management System (ISO 50001:2018), and Food Safety Management System (ISO 22000:2018).