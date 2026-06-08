Orphans Await Identity As Aadhaar Cards Remain Elusive For Telangana Shelter Residents
The residents include orphans, senior citizens and the differently-abled persons, many of them rescued from streets, bus stations, and public places.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Khammam: Telangana’s Khammam district is known not only for its historic monuments and scenic beauty but also for a special shelter home that has been providing food, care, and hope to orphans for over two decades. But several inmates of this home still lack a basic identity document, the Aadhaar card.
The orphanage was established in 2018 by Annam Srinivasa Rao, a retired employee from Ponnagantigandi village in Mahabubabad district. Initially a small initiative under the Annam Seva Foundation, it started with just five individuals and has since grown into a refuge for 204 people, including 147 men and 57 women.
The residents include not just orphans but senior citizens and the differently-abled as well, many of them rescued from streets, bus stations, and public places.
“Our foundation receives many vulnerable individuals brought by concerned citizens and the police. We offered them shelter, food, medical care, and rehabilitation,” said Rao. “Some of them reunite with their families while others become permanent members. However, their rehabilitation becomes a challenge for us in the absence of proper documents,” he said.
The special home has at least 57 inmates from Telangana, 23 from Andhra Pradesh, and 67 from other states. The founder said that the identities and native places of another 57 residents remain unknown, making rehabilitation even more challenging.
“The lack of Aadhaar cards has become a major hurdle. Whenever a resident falls ill and is taken to a government hospital, officials often ask for Aadhaar details. Having Aadhaar cards would also help them access welfare benefits such as ration cards, disability pensions, and other government schemes,” Rao explained.
He said that the issue was brought to the notice of district administration several times but to no avail. “After repeated requests, a survey was also conducted in the home. However, the process was delayed and no one received Aadhaar cards,” Rao added.
According to him, the lack of crucial identification documents makes the inmates left out, as they had already lost their families, homes, and support systems.
“An Aadhaar card would give them an identity and access to welfare benefits. We appeal to the government to take special measures and issue Aadhaar cards to the destitute living in shelter homes,” Rao said. “For them, an Aadhaar card is more than a document; it is a gateway to dignity, healthcare, and a chance at a more secure future.”
Also Read
- Jharkhand: Jamtara Cyber Fraud Network Spreads To Ranchi; Aadhaar Manipulation Racket Exposed
- The Curious Case Of 'Infiltrators' In Seemanchal: Bihar Begins Deleting Aadhaar, Ration Cards Based On SIR
- West Bengal: Around 250 Infiltrators Surrender To BSF, Await Repatriation To Bangladesh At Hakimpur Border