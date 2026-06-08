ETV Bharat / state

Orphans Await Identity As Aadhaar Cards Remain Elusive For Telangana Shelter Residents

Khammam: Telangana’s Khammam district is known not only for its historic monuments and scenic beauty but also for a special shelter home that has been providing food, care, and hope to orphans for over two decades. But several inmates of this home still lack a basic identity document, the Aadhaar card.

The orphanage was established in 2018 by Annam Srinivasa Rao, a retired employee from Ponnagantigandi village in Mahabubabad district. Initially a small initiative under the Annam Seva Foundation, it started with just five individuals and has since grown into a refuge for 204 people, including 147 men and 57 women.

The residents include not just orphans but senior citizens and the differently-abled as well, many of them rescued from streets, bus stations, and public places.

“Our foundation receives many vulnerable individuals brought by concerned citizens and the police. We offered them shelter, food, medical care, and rehabilitation,” said Rao. “Some of them reunite with their families while others become permanent members. However, their rehabilitation becomes a challenge for us in the absence of proper documents,” he said.