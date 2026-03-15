ETV Bharat / state

Ornaments Worth Rs 2 Cr Stolen From Travancore Royal Family's Kowdiar Palace In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A major theft has been reported at Kowdiar Palace, the official residence of the Travancore royal family, which is located in a high-security area of Thiruvananthapuram.

Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi lodged a complaint with the Peroorkada Police, stating that gold ornaments and antique items worth around Rs 2 crore have been stolen from the palace.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the theft likely occurred sometime between October and November 2025. It stated that an unidentified person allegedly broke into Kowdiar Palace and stole the ornaments kept in an iron cupboard in the complainant's bedroom.

What Was Stolen?