Ornaments Worth Rs 2 Cr Stolen From Travancore Royal Family's Kowdiar Palace In Kerala
Peroorkada Police visited Kowdiar Palace on Saturday and recorded the statement of the complainant, Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A major theft has been reported at Kowdiar Palace, the official residence of the Travancore royal family, which is located in a high-security area of Thiruvananthapuram.
Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi lodged a complaint with the Peroorkada Police, stating that gold ornaments and antique items worth around Rs 2 crore have been stolen from the palace.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the theft likely occurred sometime between October and November 2025. It stated that an unidentified person allegedly broke into Kowdiar Palace and stole the ornaments kept in an iron cupboard in the complainant's bedroom.
What Was Stolen?
The FIR states that the stolen items include precious stone-studded ornaments, a pendant engraved with Lord Sree Padmanabha Swamy's image and several rare antique jewellery brought from abroad. The list of stolen items are:
- A gold chain (about half a sovereign) mixed with orange coral and gold beads
- A 3-sovereign gold anklet with a “pichipoo bud” design
- A 2-sovereign anklet with black and gold beads
- Two bangles with leaf designs weighing about 4 sovereigns each
- Two gold spiral bangles weighing about 3 sovereigns
- A pair of gold earrings with red stones
- A 2.5-sovereign gold pendant and chain featuring two green enamel leaves and a white enamel conch in the center
- A gold kuzhi-minnu necklace weighing about 5 sovereigns
- A necklace set with green stones, including earrings and pendant, worth around ₹8 lakh
- A 2-sovereign gold earring set with leaf-design mattu
- Two wide bangles weighing about 6 sovereigns, studded with ruby stones and diamonds
- A thin gold chain with a pendant engraved with the image of Lord Padmanabha (about 1 sovereign)
- Five gold coins, each weighing about one sovereign
- Altogether, valuables worth around Rs 2 crore were stolen
Probe Underway
Although the FIR has been registered now, the police have already been conducting an investigation for the last four months. As the probe did not reach a conclusion, a complaint was formally accepted and an FIR was registered to begin an official investigation.
City Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Gurudin told ETV Bharat that a complaint has been received and the investigation is underway. The statement of the complainant, Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, was recorded on Saturday by Peroorkada police officers, who visited Kowdiar Palace.
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