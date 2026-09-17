ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Stays Order To Send Three-Year-Old Boy To Prison With His Mother

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday stayed an order of a court in Balasore's Bhograi directing a three-year-old boy to stay in prison with his mother, who is in judicial custody for the alleged murder of her mother-in-law.

Justice RK Pattanaik, hearing a petition filed by the child’s father, on September 11, directed the state and the accused mother to file their responses. The matter has been posted for next hearing on October 12. The high court’s interim order came after the father challenged the August 25 order of the Gram Nyayalaya-cum-JMFC, Bhograi, under which the child was directed to accompany his mother to prison.

Taking note of the petitioner’s counsel’s submissions, Justice Pattanaik said the court was inclined to seek responses from both the state and the accused mother. “As an interim measure,” the court stayed the impugned August 25 order until the next date of hearing. The father’s counsel argued that the direction was contrary to Rule 338 of the Odisha Prison Rules, 2020.

The provision permits a child up to six years of age to stay in prison with his mother only when no other arrangement can be made, he submitted. The child was around three years old but was not breastfeeding and his father, who is his lawful guardian, was available to look after him, he added.