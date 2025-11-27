ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Quashes Govt Order Allowing MPs, MLAs To Recommend Transfer Of School Teachers

Cuttack: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court on Thursday set aside a state government directive that allowed Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to recommend transfers of government school teachers.

The court held that political influence has no place in academic administration. The judgment came while hearing a batch of petitions filed by at least 24 teachers challenging individual transfer orders as well as the government letter dated May 13 which authorised legislators to propose transfer cases. The petitioners argued that the impugned transfer orders violated the statutory Transfer Guidelines issued on May 14 which mandate that all decisions must be taken by the district-level Transfer Committee on normative, transparent criteria.

They contended that the May 13 letter enabling MPs and MLAs to recommend teachers for transfer lacked legal authority and had resulted in politically motivated decisions. Opposing the petitions, government advocates submitted that all public servants are liable to transfer during service and that teachers cannot claim exemption.

They argued that the guidelines were directory, not mandatory, and that an efficacious departmental appeal mechanism existed. Hence, petitioners who bypassed this remedy should be relegated to the appellate authority, and those who had appealed should await disposal.