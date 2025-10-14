Orissa High Court Pulls Up Civic Authorities Over Cuttack’s Crumbling Roads
The court directed the officials to immediately inspect their respective jurisdictions and ensure repairs without further delay
Published : October 14, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST
Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has once again turned the spotlight on Cuttack's battered roads, expressing grave concern over their dismal state and the apparent apathy of civic authorities in repairing them despite repeated assurances.
A division bench comprising Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, while hearing a petition concerning urban infrastructure last week, observed that the condition of many city roads remains deplorable even after categorical commitments by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) that 90 per cent of repair work had been completed before Durga Puja.
The Court noted that the situation on the ground starkly contradicted the civic body’s claims. Members of the Advocates’ Committee informed the bench that in several wards, no road work had even begun, alleging that the City Engineer’s affidavit suggesting otherwise had misled both the Commissioner and the Court.
The bench pulled up the officials for filing "vague and unverified" statements and reminded them that civic accountability cannot be replaced by bureaucratic paperwork. During the hearing, CMC’s City Engineer, Atanu Kumar Samanta, submitted a fact sheet detailing the status of the city’s 3,372 roads spread across 59 wards.
Of these, 1,716 were said to be in good condition, 284 had undergone repairs (with 17 pending completion), 56 roads were under repair, and tenders for 105 more were in progress. However, a staggering 1,211 roads still await tendering, to be taken up "in a phased manner."
The Court noted that such phrasing betrays a lack of urgency, given the recurring nature of the city's road problems and the civic body's failure to maintain continuity in planning and execution. The bench emphasised that poor roads not only inconvenience citizens but also undermine Cuttack's economic and social vitality.
"Good roads are fundamental to economic growth and urban liveability," the order observed, underlining that connectivity underpins trade, education, healthcare, and emergency services. The judges noted that the quality of roads reflects a city's governance priorities, and Cuttack's current state was a "mirror of administrative neglect."
The Court directed the CMC Commissioner, Vice-Chairman of the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the Superintending Engineers of R&B Divisions I and II to immediately inspect their respective jurisdictions and ensure repairs without further delay. Priority is to be accorded to market areas, hospital zones, schools, accident-prone stretches, and densely populated wards. The bench further ordered that "emergent repairs must not await tender formalities" when public safety is at stake.
Taking note of frequent complaints about rising road heights leading to waterlogging and damage to buildings, the Court instructed engineers to adhere to proper drainage and levelling norms. It warned that unscientific road layering aggravates flooding and compromises nearby structures.
Commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota assured the Court that fresh estimates would account for excavation costs to maintain road levels consistent with the city’s drainage systems. The Court also extended its scrutiny to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), directing it to immediately repair the damaged stretches between the Balikuda underpass and the OMP-Madhupatna corridor.
The concerned officials are to appear, either in person or virtually, at the next hearing scheduled for November 27, 2025. To ensure transparency, engineers in charge of each ward have been asked to file affidavits by November 24, 2025 detailing road lengths, the extent of damage, estimated costs, and completion deadlines.
They must also explain the rationale if multiple small-value contracts (below Rs two lakh each) have been issued for the same road segment. The bench concluded by urging a "structured, coordinated, and sustained" approach among CMC, R&B, and NHAI authorities to address overlapping jurisdictions and prevent yearly repetition of the same civic failures.
The Court’s intervention reflects the growing frustration of citizens who continue to endure pothole-ridden streets and unfulfilled promises, even as the city aspires to modern infrastructure. For Cuttack residents, the city is not administered by the local authorities, as the local authorities do not move an inch unless they get a nudge from the High Court.
Read More