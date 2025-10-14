ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Pulls Up Civic Authorities Over Cuttack’s Crumbling Roads

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has once again turned the spotlight on Cuttack's battered roads, expressing grave concern over their dismal state and the apparent apathy of civic authorities in repairing them despite repeated assurances.

A division bench comprising Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, while hearing a petition concerning urban infrastructure last week, observed that the condition of many city roads remains deplorable even after categorical commitments by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) that 90 per cent of repair work had been completed before Durga Puja.

The Court noted that the situation on the ground starkly contradicted the civic body’s claims. Members of the Advocates’ Committee informed the bench that in several wards, no road work had even begun, alleging that the City Engineer’s affidavit suggesting otherwise had misled both the Commissioner and the Court.

The bench pulled up the officials for filing "vague and unverified" statements and reminded them that civic accountability cannot be replaced by bureaucratic paperwork. During the hearing, CMC’s City Engineer, Atanu Kumar Samanta, submitted a fact sheet detailing the status of the city’s 3,372 roads spread across 59 wards.

Of these, 1,716 were said to be in good condition, 284 had undergone repairs (with 17 pending completion), 56 roads were under repair, and tenders for 105 more were in progress. However, a staggering 1,211 roads still await tendering, to be taken up "in a phased manner."

The Court noted that such phrasing betrays a lack of urgency, given the recurring nature of the city's road problems and the civic body's failure to maintain continuity in planning and execution. The bench emphasised that poor roads not only inconvenience citizens but also undermine Cuttack's economic and social vitality.

"Good roads are fundamental to economic growth and urban liveability," the order observed, underlining that connectivity underpins trade, education, healthcare, and emergency services. The judges noted that the quality of roads reflects a city's governance priorities, and Cuttack's current state was a "mirror of administrative neglect."