Orissa HC Orders Repatriation Of 23 Abandoned Foreign Ship Crew
Last month, the MEA said it was in regular touch with the Russian Embassy over the crew's welfare and return, reports Pradip Kumar Das.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the Union government and the concerned authorities to arrange the repatriation of 23 crew members from 'MT Unity', a Cameroon-flagged oil tanker held off Paradip since May and subsequently abandoned by its owner within three weeks.
The order was passed by Justice R K Pattanaik on October 6, on a writ petition filed by the ship's master, Istyagin Evgeny Nikolaevich, a Russian national.
The court held that the seafarers had been abandoned by the shipowner under the Merchant Shipping Act, finding that the owner had failed to pay wages, supply provisions, or arrange either a change of crew or their return.
The authorities have been asked to arrange the disembarkation and repatriation of the crew and to place a replacement crew on board. The expense may be recovered from the owner or from others found liable.
The foreign tanker has been held at the outer anchorage of Paradip port since May 11, 2026 and is under arrest in three admiralty suits before the High Court arising from commercial claims against its owner. It had arrived to discharge Russian crude oil.
The master and 22 other seafarers have remained on board, of whom 20 are Russian nationals, two are Egyptian, and one is from Kazakhstan, according to the Russian Consulate General in Kolkata.
In his petition, the master of the vessel said the crew had not been paid since May and that food, drinking water and other essentials had run short, with neither the owner nor the local agent taking any steps. He contended that the right to live with dignity under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution extended to foreign seafarers aboard a vessel in Indian waters. The vessel's insurer later supplied provisions and cleared wage arrears.
The writ was first taken up in August this year, when the high court issued notice to the Union government and other parties and, as an interim measure, directed the Paradip Port Authority to remove sludge from the vessel urgently.
The Ministry of External Affairs said in September that it was in regular touch with the Russian Embassy over the crew's welfare and return. The tanker itself remains under arrest, the high court said.
Also Read