ETV Bharat / state

Orissa HC Orders Repatriation Of 23 Abandoned Foreign Ship Crew

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the Union government and the concerned authorities to arrange the repatriation of 23 crew members from 'MT Unity', a Cameroon-flagged oil tanker held off Paradip since May and subsequently abandoned by its owner within three weeks.

The order was passed by Justice R K Pattanaik on October 6, on a writ petition filed by the ship's master, Istyagin Evgeny Nikolaevich, a Russian national.

The court held that the seafarers had been abandoned by the shipowner under the Merchant Shipping Act, finding that the owner had failed to pay wages, supply provisions, or arrange either a change of crew or their return. The authorities have been asked to arrange the disembarkation and repatriation of the crew and to place a replacement crew on board. The expense may be recovered from the owner or from others found liable. The foreign tanker has been held at the outer anchorage of Paradip port since May 11, 2026 and is under arrest in three admiralty suits before the High Court arising from commercial claims against its owner. It had arrived to discharge Russian crude oil.