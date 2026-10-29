Orissa High Court Issues Notices To Five BJD MLAs In Rajya Sabha Cross-Voting Case
The court issued notices to five BJD MLAs in the Rajya Sabha cross-voting case and directed the respondents to file replies by December 4.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued notices to five Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs in connection with the party’s plea seeking disqualification of eight legislators over alleged cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections. The high court has directed the respondents to file their replies by December 4 and scheduled the next hearing for January 11.
The five MLAs who received notices are Aravind Mohapatra, Subashini Jena, Sanatan Mahakud, Souvik Biswal and Chakramani Kanhar. The BJD had approached the High Court challenging Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy’s decision to reject its petitions seeking the disqualification of eight party legislators.
The petitions alleged that the MLAs had violated the party whip and engaged in anti-party activities during the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 16 this year. The party had sought action against eight legislators, including Aravind Mohapatra, Sanatan Mahakud, Nabakishore Mallik, Debi Ranjan Tripathy, Souvik Biswal, Ramakanta Bhoi, Subashini Jena and Chakramani Kanhar.
During the hearing, senior advocate Milan Kanungo, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the Speaker had dismissed the disqualification petitions without hearing the complainants or examining the evidence and arguments. He submitted that the petitions had been rejected on technical grounds and that the defects could have been corrected if the petitioners had been given an opportunity.
The petitioners also argued that the Speaker should reconsider the decision. However, Odisha Advocate General Pitambar Acharya opposed the plea, contending that the Speaker could not review an order already passed under the law.
The High Court had earlier heard the matter on October 14 and sought responses from the respondents on the question of whether the case should be sent back to the Assembly Speaker for reconsideration. The court had scheduled the next hearing for October 29.
The controversy relates to the Rajya Sabha elections held in Odisha on February 16, during which eight BJD MLAs and three Congress MLAs allegedly cross-voted. BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik had filed petitions seeking disqualification of the eight party legislators, while the Congress had separately sought action against three of its MLAs.
The Assembly Speaker rejected the disqualification petitions, prompting the BJD to challenge the decision before the High Court. The proceedings are now continuing before the court.
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