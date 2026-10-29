ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Issues Notices To Five BJD MLAs In Rajya Sabha Cross-Voting Case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued notices to five Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs in connection with the party’s plea seeking disqualification of eight legislators over alleged cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections. The high court has directed the respondents to file their replies by December 4 and scheduled the next hearing for January 11.

The five MLAs who received notices are Aravind Mohapatra, Subashini Jena, Sanatan Mahakud, Souvik Biswal and Chakramani Kanhar. The BJD had approached the High Court challenging Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy’s decision to reject its petitions seeking the disqualification of eight party legislators.

The petitions alleged that the MLAs had violated the party whip and engaged in anti-party activities during the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 16 this year. The party had sought action against eight legislators, including Aravind Mohapatra, Sanatan Mahakud, Nabakishore Mallik, Debi Ranjan Tripathy, Souvik Biswal, Ramakanta Bhoi, Subashini Jena and Chakramani Kanhar.

During the hearing, senior advocate Milan Kanungo, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the Speaker had dismissed the disqualification petitions without hearing the complainants or examining the evidence and arguments. He submitted that the petitions had been rejected on technical grounds and that the defects could have been corrected if the petitioners had been given an opportunity.

The petitioners also argued that the Speaker should reconsider the decision. However, Odisha Advocate General Pitambar Acharya opposed the plea, contending that the Speaker could not review an order already passed under the law.