Orissa High Court Directs Govt To Declare City Hospital Area In Cuttack As ‘Silent Zone’
The court issued the order after it was found the healthcare hub had been inadvertently excluded from the list of restricted sound zones in city.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST
Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the Cuttack district administration to declare the area around the City Hospital under Daghabazar police limits a 'Silent Zone' within 48 hours.
The court issued the order after it was found that the busy healthcare hub had been inadvertently excluded from the list of restricted sound zones in the city. A division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, while hearing a suo motu PIL on the civic issues of Cuttack city, particularly on control of air and noise pollution pending since 2020, took note of the omission pointed out by members of the Advocates’ Committee.
The Bench was examining an affidavit filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cuttack, which identified restricted zones, including Chandini Chowk, Nimchoudi, High Court Chhak, Howrah Motor Chhak to Cantonment Chhak, and SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH).
The committee submitted that City Hospital, despite being a major medical facility in the heart of the city, was omitted from the affidavit. Appearing virtually, Additional District Magistrate and Nodal Officer Shibo Toppo assured the court that directions would be issued within a day or two to include the hospital area in the list.
Observing that “the welfare of the patients admitted in the City Hospital must be protected,” the Bench directed that the hospital be treated as a central point for sound restriction, similar to other designated silent zones. The office of Advocate General (AG) was asked to coordinate with district and police officials to ensure compliance within 48 hours. The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 23.
Also Read
Orissa High Court Pulls Up Civic Authorities Over Cuttack’s Crumbling Roads