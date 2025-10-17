ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Directs Govt To Declare City Hospital Area In Cuttack As ‘Silent Zone’

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the Cuttack district administration to declare the area around the City Hospital under Daghabazar police limits a 'Silent Zone' within 48 hours.

The court issued the order after it was found that the busy healthcare hub had been inadvertently excluded from the list of restricted sound zones in the city. A division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, while hearing a suo motu PIL on the civic issues of Cuttack city, particularly on control of air and noise pollution pending since 2020, took note of the omission pointed out by members of the Advocates’ Committee.

The Bench was examining an affidavit filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cuttack, which identified restricted zones, including Chandini Chowk, Nimchoudi, High Court Chhak, Howrah Motor Chhak to Cantonment Chhak, and SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH).