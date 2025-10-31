ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Denies Bail to Raja Chakra, Associate Once Again In Rs 175 Crore Financial Fraud Case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday once again rejected the bail pleas of Soumya Sankar Chakra alias Raja and Susanta Kumar Samal, accused in a massive financial fraud involving the Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Co-operative Society Ltd.

Justice Gourishankar Satapathy delivered the judgment after hearing the bail petitions in the case that pertains to allegations that the office-bearers of the society misappropriated between Rs 40–50 crore annually from 2017–18 to 2023–24.

The society, originally established for the welfare of villagers affected by mining operations in Keonjhar district, was allegedly turned into a front for illegal loading and transportation of iron ore, with the proceeds siphoned off through forged bills and self-cheques.

During investigation, the Economic Offences Wing found transactions worth over Rs 175 crore against a declared income of Rs 184 crore. Officials alleged that more than Rs 31 crore was transferred to unrelated accounts, including Rs 12.9 crore withdrawn through associates of petitioner Chakra and Rs 9.39 crore paid to a petrol pump without legitimate transactions.