Orissa High Court Denies Bail to Raja Chakra, Associate Once Again In Rs 175 Crore Financial Fraud Case
Chakra and Susanta Kumar Samal are accused of committing financial fraud in Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Co-operative Society Ltd.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 9:19 PM IST
Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday once again rejected the bail pleas of Soumya Sankar Chakra alias Raja and Susanta Kumar Samal, accused in a massive financial fraud involving the Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Co-operative Society Ltd.
Justice Gourishankar Satapathy delivered the judgment after hearing the bail petitions in the case that pertains to allegations that the office-bearers of the society misappropriated between Rs 40–50 crore annually from 2017–18 to 2023–24.
The society, originally established for the welfare of villagers affected by mining operations in Keonjhar district, was allegedly turned into a front for illegal loading and transportation of iron ore, with the proceeds siphoned off through forged bills and self-cheques.
During investigation, the Economic Offences Wing found transactions worth over Rs 175 crore against a declared income of Rs 184 crore. Officials alleged that more than Rs 31 crore was transferred to unrelated accounts, including Rs 12.9 crore withdrawn through associates of petitioner Chakra and Rs 9.39 crore paid to a petrol pump without legitimate transactions.
Similarly, Samal was found to have received Rs 1.64 crore from the society’s account and admitted to signing 51 self-cheques purportedly for 'periphery development', which government officials later confirmed never occurred.
Justice Satapathy observed that “bail involves balancing individual liberty and societal interest,” but noted that the accused were 'influential persons' capable of influencing witnesses.
Given the 'magnitude of the financial fraud' and ongoing investigation, the court held it undesirable to grant bail to the accused at this stage. The Keonjhar district court in August this year had granted an interim bail to Chakra for 15 days to attend the last rites of his father-in-law. Chakra and his associate were arrested in March this year.
