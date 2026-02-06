ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Asks Govt To Prevent Misuse, Improper Depiction Of National Emblem

By Pradip Das

Cuttack: Emphasising that a nation’s symbol, flag and emblem embody its core cultural, ethical and moral values, the Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the Odisha government to strengthen mechanisms to prevent the misuse and improper depiction of the National Emblem, observing that such symbols serve not only to unite citizens but also to remind them of the fundamental values of life.

Adjudicating over a PIL filed by a Ganjam-based NGO, which highlighted several instances of incorrect portrayal of the Emblem in public buildings, court premises, and public spaces, the petitioner “Alone Trust” pointed out that at Indira Gandhi Park in Bhubaneswar, the national motto “Satyameva Jayate” was missing.

It also drew attention to errors in Odisha’s tableau, which won first prize at the 75th Republic Day Parade in 2024, where the motto was absent, and Ashoka Chakras were wrongly depicted. Seeking corrective action, the NGO urged the High Court to issue a writ of mandamus to the State government to prevent misuse and to promote public awareness about the legal, social, and cultural importance of the Emblem.