ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Allows Sarpanch, Facing No-Confidence Motion, To Continue In Her Post

Cuttack: In a major relief for Chameli Ojha, sarpanch of Tikhiri in Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday said she can remain in her post while quashing a notice for a no-confidence motion against her.

Chameli had in June alleged that she was manhandled and abused by Mahakalapada BDO and police personnel following a dispute over a discussion on panchayat development issues. However, police arrested her after counter complaint was lodged against her for allegedly verbally abusing the BDO and obstructing him from discharging his official duties. She was later released on bail.

The court said the no-confidence motion as well as a meeting convened for it violated the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act and its associated ruled. The court had concluded the hearing of the case on August 11 and reserved its judgment.

Chameli had approached the High Court to challenge the no-confidence motion moved against her. The matter was heard in the High Court on August 10 and 11. According to reports, Tikhiri gram panchayat has 22 ward members, of whom 21 had supported the no-confidence motion against Chameli.

The process for the no-confidence vote was initiated on July 27, while September 13 was fixed as the date for voting. However, Chameli approached the High Court, alleging that mandatory legal procedures had not been followed while initiating the no-confidence proceedings.

Chameli's lawyer Sukanta Kumar Dalai said, "When a no-confidence motion is brought against a gram panchayat member, it is mandatory to provide them with a copy of the notice, the resolution, and the requisition. However, in this case, Chameli was not provided with any of the documents. Instead, the documents were handed over to her father while she was away. Her father is illiterate and accepted the documents by affixing his thumbprint on them."