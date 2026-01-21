ETV Bharat / state

Orissa HC Orders Head Constable Post For Wife Of CRPF Constable Injured In 2007 Srinagar Blast

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court last week directed the Government of India to provide a compassionate appointment as a Head Constable to the wife of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable who was grievously injured in a terrorist bomb blast in Srinagar in 2007 and subsequently removed from service in 2024.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Dixit, Krishna Shripad, and Chittaranjan Dash, while upholding an order passed by a single-judge Bench of this Court, made strong observations on the State’s duty towards injured defence personnel and their families. Justice Dixit, who authored the verdict, underlined that a society which does not hold defence personnel in high esteem “will do a disservice to itself”, as national security itself would be at stake if those who guard the country are not respected and supported.

Quoting George Orwell, the HC observed: “People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to suffer violence on their behalf.” The Bench stressed that soldiers protect the borders with the belief that if anything happens to their life or limb, the State and civil society would come forward to provide succour to their families, and that this belief “should not be shaken”.

The case relates to a CRPF constable who suffered permanent disability in a bomb blast triggered by terrorists on January 23, 2007, while on duty in Srinagar. He was sent home on medical grounds on March 7, 2014, and was later removed from service in 2024. Since then, the couple has been engaged in prolonged litigation seeking a compassionate appointment for the wife.