Orissa HC Judges Replace Official Vehicles With Bicycles Sending Out Message Of Fuel Conservation
Justices Savitri Ratho, V Narasingh and Sibo Sankar Mishra cycled from near Judicial Academy to the High Court premises in Cuttack reports, Pradip Kumar Das.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Cuttack: Three judges of the Orissa High Court on Monday chose bicycles over official vehicles, turning a short ride into a strong public message on fuel conservation.
Justices Savitri Ratho, V Narasingh and Sibo Sankar Mishra cycled from near the Judicial Academy to the High Court premises in Cuttack, a distance of a little less than one km, drawing attention from lawyers, court staff and residents. Though the judges did not issue any statement, their gesture was widely seen as an appeal for restraint, responsible fuel use and environmentally conscious mobility.
The symbolic ride came amid anxiety over petrol and diesel availability across Odisha. While oil marketing companies and government authorities have maintained that supply remains adequate, panic buying in recent days has led to long queues, temporary stock pressure at some filling stations and restrictions on fuel dispensing in certain areas.
Official agencies have urged citizens not to hoard fuel and to avoid unnecessary rush at petrol pumps. The judges’ initiative also coincided with a broader official push for fuel-saving practices. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has already reduced his official convoy by nearly half following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for responsible fuel consumption in the backdrop of global crude price concerns linked to West Asia tensions.
The Chief Minister has urged people to minimise private vehicle use, rely more on public transport and avoid non-essential travel. The Housing and Urban Development Department has also advised its employees to adopt vehicle pooling and ride-sharing, besides avoiding government vehicles for short personal trips during office hours.
The department said such collective transport practices would help reduce avoidable fuel expenditure and support national energy conservation efforts. The fuel situation has also produced an unexpected shift in consumer behaviour. EV showrooms in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other urban centres are reporting a rise in footfall and bookings, with many commuters now viewing electric scooters as a practical alternative to fuel-dependent vehicles.
Dealers have reported a sharp increase in enquiries as citizens look for ways to avoid uncertainty at petrol pumps. Against this backdrop, the High Court judges’ bicycle ride stood out not as a spectacle but as a quiet civic lesson for many.
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