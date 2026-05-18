ETV Bharat / state

Orissa HC Judges Replace Official Vehicles With Bicycles Sending Out Message Of Fuel Conservation

Cuttack: Three judges of the Orissa High Court on Monday chose bicycles over official vehicles, turning a short ride into a strong public message on fuel conservation.

Justices Savitri Ratho, V Narasingh and Sibo Sankar Mishra cycled from near the Judicial Academy to the High Court premises in Cuttack, a distance of a little less than one km, drawing attention from lawyers, court staff and residents. Though the judges did not issue any statement, their gesture was widely seen as an appeal for restraint, responsible fuel use and environmentally conscious mobility.

The symbolic ride came amid anxiety over petrol and diesel availability across Odisha. While oil marketing companies and government authorities have maintained that supply remains adequate, panic buying in recent days has led to long queues, temporary stock pressure at some filling stations and restrictions on fuel dispensing in certain areas.

Official agencies have urged citizens not to hoard fuel and to avoid unnecessary rush at petrol pumps. The judges’ initiative also coincided with a broader official push for fuel-saving practices. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has already reduced his official convoy by nearly half following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for responsible fuel consumption in the backdrop of global crude price concerns linked to West Asia tensions.