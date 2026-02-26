ETV Bharat / state

Orissa HC Flags Illegal Arrest Practices While Granting Bail To Bank Robbery Accused

By Pradip Das

Cuttack: Stressing the primacy of procedural safeguards as an integral facet of personal liberty as provided in Indian constitution, the Orissa High Court called upon the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Principal Secretary to the Home Department to personally supervise and institutionalise structured training for all police officers on the constitutional obligation to furnish written grounds of arrest to an accused.

The direction was issued last week when a single-judge Bench of Justice Gourishankar Satapathy was adjudicating a bail application arising out of the July 2, 2025, robbery at a nationalised bank at Mandhatapur in Nayagarh district.

Although the three accused — Pramod Nayak, Purna Chandra Prusty and Shiba Dakua — were released on bail of Rs 25,000 each with one solvent surety, the High Court invoked the doctrines of constitutional supremacy, due process and legality of arrest to censure recurring violations of Article 22(1) of the Constitution read with Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).