ETV Bharat / state

Orissa HC Directs State Govt To Complete Inventory Of Puri Deities' Jewellery Within 3 Months

Cuttack: Underscoring that the unresolved issue of the Ratna Bhandar is eroding the faith of millions of devotees of Lord Jagannath, the Orissa High Court has come down on the Odisha government for inaction, observing that “there cannot be any dormant exercise in this regard” and that it is “an ordained duty of the state to take prompt action.”

The court directed the government to immediately complete the long-pending inventory of deities’ valuables and place the judicial inquiry report on the missing keys before the State Assembly in the ensuing session. The directions were issued by a division Bench headed by Chief Justice Harish Tandon while hearing a PIL relating to the inventory, repair, and conservation of the Ratna Bhandar, which houses ornaments, valuables, and precious stones belonging to Lord Jagannath.

The court observed that multiple orders had earlier been passed in connection with the disappearance or unavailability of the keys to the inner chamber. Referring to an affidavit filed by the state in April 2024, the Bench noted that a judicial commission headed by Justice (Retd) Raghubir Dash had been constituted to probe the issue and that its report had already been submitted to the government.

The state had earlier informed the court that the report would be placed before the Cabinet after the 2024 Assembly elections. However, during later hearings, the government argued that Section 3(4) of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 was merely directory.

Rejecting the contention, the court stressed that delays were impermissible when matters affecting public faith were involved. “We therefore direct that the report of the inquiry committee be placed on the floor of the Assembly in the ensuing session of the House,” the Bench said.