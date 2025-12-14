ETV Bharat / state

Fake Medicine Racket Busted In Delhi, Two Held

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Delhi Police Crime Branch recently busted an organized racket involved in manufacturing and supply of counterfeit medicines.

Fake medicines worth Rs 2.3 crore were seized during a raid in Teliwara area of Sadar Bazaar in the national capital. Two accused, Gaurav Bhagat and Vishal Gupta were arrested by the Crime Branch for their alleged involvement in the racket.

During the raid, a large quantity of counterfeit ointments was recovered, including Betnovate C and Clob G, both used to treat skin ailments. A team of the Crime Branch also raided the factory where the fake medicines were manufactured.

The Crime Branch had arrested Gupta during the raid at Sadar Bazaar. During interrogation, Gupta told the Crime Branch team that an illegal factory had been operating in Loni area of ​​Ghaziabad, where the counterfeit medicines were being manufactured.