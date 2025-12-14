Fake Medicine Racket Busted In Delhi, Two Held
The racket was involved in manufacturing fake ointments of reputed brands at a factory in Ghaziabad.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Delhi Police Crime Branch recently busted an organized racket involved in manufacturing and supply of counterfeit medicines.
Fake medicines worth Rs 2.3 crore were seized during a raid in Teliwara area of Sadar Bazaar in the national capital. Two accused, Gaurav Bhagat and Vishal Gupta were arrested by the Crime Branch for their alleged involvement in the racket.
During the raid, a large quantity of counterfeit ointments was recovered, including Betnovate C and Clob G, both used to treat skin ailments. A team of the Crime Branch also raided the factory where the fake medicines were manufactured.
The Crime Branch had arrested Gupta during the raid at Sadar Bazaar. During interrogation, Gupta told the Crime Branch team that an illegal factory had been operating in Loni area of Ghaziabad, where the counterfeit medicines were being manufactured.
On the night of December 13, a team of Crime Branch raided a factory in Mirpur Hindu village at Loni in Ghaziabad and recovered a large quantity of counterfeit medicines. Packaging material, raw materials, and machines used to manufacture the counterfeit medicines were also recovered from the factory.
Drug inspectors and authorized representatives of pharmaceutical companies were present during the operation. The Crime Branch team also seized 5,400 tubes of fake ointments of a reputed firm along with 22,000 empty tubes, and 350 kg of raw materials. The counterfeit medicines, manufactured in Loni, Ghaziabad, were transported to Sadar Bazaar in Delhi and then further supplied to various parts of the country.
"A case was registered in this regard at the Crime Branch police station in Delhi on December 12, 2025, under various sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Currently, two accused have been arrested. The organized racket was being operated on a large scale. The Crime Branch is conducting raids to arrest suppliers, delivery agents, and other accused involved in the counterfeit drug racket",- Aditya Gautam, DCP Crime Branch, Delhi
