ETV Bharat / state

Organizational Reshuffle In West Bengal BJP; Jadavpur MLA Sharbari Removed, Actress Anjana Appointed Mahila Morcha President

Kolkata: In a major organizational reshuffle with West Bengal BJP on the lines of party's 'one post, one policy' principle, Jadavpur MLA Sharbari was removed from the post of party secretary.

BJP state president Samit Bhattacharya announced the change on Friday through an official notification even as political circles believes the move stems from the recent Jadavpur incident. The reshuffle was done at the level of president of various organizational districts, state presidents of different morchas and department convenors. While several ministers have been removed from party posts, new faces have been inducted, and changes have also been made to the leadership of the party's wings.

Typically, the party has five general secretaries. Among them, Bapi Goswami has been removed and replaced by Bijan Goswami. Changes were also made to the Mahila Morcha (Women's Wing) where actress Anjana Basu replaced Falguni Patra as the new president. Additionally, several new faces and heavyweight leaders have been assigned key positions within the BJP state committee.

State Vice-Presidents: Sanjay Singh, MLA Prabal Raha, Anindya Bandyopadhyay, Debasree Chaudhuri, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Amitabh Roy, Tanuja Chakraborty, Falguni Patra, Rampada Das, Vidyasagar Chakraborty, Manoj Pandey, and Ananta Deb Adhikari.

State General Secretaries: Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, former MP Locket Chatterjee, MP Saumitra Khan, Bijan Goswami, Shashi Agnihotri, and Amitabh Chakraborty (General Secretary – Organization). State Secretaries: Dipanjan Guha, MLA Mahadev Sarkar, Sakharav Sarkar, MLA Sentu Senapati, Mohan Sharma, Biba Majumdar, Sanjay Verma, Sonali Murmu, Ajit Das, Anal Biswas, Niranjan Adhikari, Shankar Chakraborty.

State Morcha Presidents

Yuva Morcha: Amit Samanta (MLA)

Mahila Morcha: Anjana Basu

OBC Morcha: Dhananjay Ghosh

SC Morcha: Biswajit Biswas

Organizational District Presidents

Bongaon: Nripen Biswas