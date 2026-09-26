Organizational Reshuffle In West Bengal BJP; Jadavpur MLA Sharbari Removed, Actress Anjana Appointed Mahila Morcha President
New faces have been inducted, and changes have also been made to the leadership of the party's wings, reports Papri Chatterjee.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Kolkata: In a major organizational reshuffle with West Bengal BJP on the lines of party's 'one post, one policy' principle, Jadavpur MLA Sharbari was removed from the post of party secretary.
BJP state president Samit Bhattacharya announced the change on Friday through an official notification even as political circles believes the move stems from the recent Jadavpur incident. The reshuffle was done at the level of president of various organizational districts, state presidents of different morchas and department convenors. While several ministers have been removed from party posts, new faces have been inducted, and changes have also been made to the leadership of the party's wings.
রাজ্য সভাপতি @SamikBJP মহাশয় নিন্মলিখিত ব্যক্তিদের বিভিন্ন জেলার জেলা সভাপতি পদে নিযুক্ত করলেন।— BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) September 25, 2026
সকলকে জাতীয়তাবাদী গৈরিক অভিনন্দন। pic.twitter.com/lUS2BAIVIp
Typically, the party has five general secretaries. Among them, Bapi Goswami has been removed and replaced by Bijan Goswami. Changes were also made to the Mahila Morcha (Women's Wing) where actress Anjana Basu replaced Falguni Patra as the new president. Additionally, several new faces and heavyweight leaders have been assigned key positions within the BJP state committee.
রাজ্য সভাপতি @SamikBJP মহাশয় নিন্মলিখিত ব্যক্তিদের সাংগঠনিক বিভাগের পদে নিযুক্ত করলেন।— BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) September 25, 2026
সকলকে জাতীয়তাবাদী গৈরিক অভিনন্দন। pic.twitter.com/03caUdT8VS
State Vice-Presidents: Sanjay Singh, MLA Prabal Raha, Anindya Bandyopadhyay, Debasree Chaudhuri, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Amitabh Roy, Tanuja Chakraborty, Falguni Patra, Rampada Das, Vidyasagar Chakraborty, Manoj Pandey, and Ananta Deb Adhikari.
State General Secretaries: Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, former MP Locket Chatterjee, MP Saumitra Khan, Bijan Goswami, Shashi Agnihotri, and Amitabh Chakraborty (General Secretary – Organization). State Secretaries: Dipanjan Guha, MLA Mahadev Sarkar, Sakharav Sarkar, MLA Sentu Senapati, Mohan Sharma, Biba Majumdar, Sanjay Verma, Sonali Murmu, Ajit Das, Anal Biswas, Niranjan Adhikari, Shankar Chakraborty.
State Morcha Presidents
Yuva Morcha: Amit Samanta (MLA)
Mahila Morcha: Anjana Basu
OBC Morcha: Dhananjay Ghosh
SC Morcha: Biswajit Biswas
Organizational District Presidents
Bongaon: Nripen Biswas
Barasat: Dipankar Chakraborty
রাজ্য সভাপতি @SamikBJP মহাশয় নিন্মলিখিত ব্যক্তিদের রাজ্য অফিস বিয়ারারস-এর বিভিন্ন পদে নিযুক্ত করলেন।— BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) September 25, 2026
সকলকে জাতীয়তাবাদী গৈরিক অভিনন্দন। pic.twitter.com/LjJw24n5Hh
Serampore: Shashi Singh
Arambagh: Prasanta Digar (MLA)
Midnapore: Soumen Tiwari
Bardhaman: Ashish Pal
Katwa: Manik Roy
Divisional Convenors
Siliguri Division: Sanjay Chakraborty and Raju Saha
Malda Division: Gobinda Chandra Mondal
রাজ্য সভাপতি @SamikBJP মহাশয় নিন্মলিখিত ব্যক্তিদের বিভিন্ন মোর্চার রাজ্য সভাপতি পদে নিযুক্ত করলেন।— BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) September 25, 2026
সকলকে জাতীয়তাবাদী গৈরিক অভিনন্দন। pic.twitter.com/e6FEptmenA
North 24 Parganas Division: Sandip Bandyopadhyay and Manoj Bandyopadhyay
South 24 Parganas Division: Debanshu Panda (MLA) and Swarup Dutta
Howrah-Hooghly Division: Mohan Adak and Sushanta Kumar Bera
Midnapore Division: Samit Kumar Das and Bablu Baram
Purulia Division: Bileshwar Singh and Sunil Rudra Mondal
Bardhaman Division: Sunil Gupta
Nabadwip Division: Chandrakanta Das
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