ETV Bharat / state

Organic Tomatoes From Dhoni's Ranchi Farm Get Good Response From Market

Ranchi: The farmhouse of former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Sambo village near Jharkhand capital Ranchi has become a major attraction. Approximately 38 of 43 acres have been cultivated with diverse tomato crops using completely organic methods. The produce is hitting the market, generating enthusiasm among local traders and consumers alike.

According to those associated with the farm, favourable weather conditions and scientific preparation have led to improved tomato yields this year. Demand for the varieties include red, local, cherry, and hybrid, distinguished by their size, taste, and quality, has increased in Ranchi's wholesale and retail markets, with traders from other cities also showing interest.

A mixture of cow dung and organic matter is used as a natural fertiliser, apart from applying traditional and natural methods for pest control, adding distinguished taste and freshness to the produce. Although vegetables like cabbage, peas, broccoli, pumpkin, okra, eggplant and fruits like pineapple, mango, guava, and papaya are also grown, tomatoes have been the showstopper this season.