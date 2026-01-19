Organic Fertilizer Produced From Human Waste In Chirkunda Municipal Council
This organic fertiliser made from human waste will increase soil fertility.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Dhanbad: A factory for producing fertilizer from human waste, the FSTP (Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant), has been completed in Chirkunda in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. Fertilizer production has begun, and the product will soon be available in the markets. The Chirkunda Municipal Council has engaged women from self-help groups to promote this product among the public. As the name suggests, this fertilizer is made from waste collected from toilets.
It is completely organic. No chemicals are used in its production. While chemical fertilizers reduce soil fertility, this fertilizer made from human waste increases soil fertility. The Chirkunda Municipal Council constructed this plant in Sundar Nagar at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The plant's processing was overseen by the JUDCO company.
Chirkunda Municipal Council Manager Mukesh Ranjan said that waste from the septic tanks of all the city's toilets is brought to the plant. This is a 12 MLD (million litres per day) capacity plant. A total of 12 chambers have been constructed for this process, and production has started in six of them. Preparations for its supply are underway. Each chamber requires 50 trucks of waste. It takes approximately six months to produce fertilizer in one chamber.
A separate system has also been set up for the water present in the waste. This water is extracted from below, filtered, and collected in one place. This water is then used for irrigation. Currently, the factory is not receiving as much waste as it needs.
Mukesh Ranjan said that they call it "Golden Fertilizer." Farmers can use it to increase the fertility of their fields. According to regulations, septic tanks must be cleaned every three years. A public awareness campaign is also being conducted for this purpose. Women from self-help groups have been given the responsibility of promoting it. They are going door-to-door to spread awareness. Vehicles have been provided to transport the waste to the plant. After paying a fee, a vehicle provides service to homes.
Sanyukta Devi, a woman associated with a self-help group, said that they are holding meetings with women and engaging in outreach to spread awareness by going door-to-door. They inform people about getting their septic tanks cleaned and provide information about the treatment plant.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Kumari, an administrator of the Chirkunda Municipal Council, said that compost is made at the plant from the waste of household septic tanks. There is no pollution or dirt inside the plant. The compost produced is completely environmentally-friendly. This compost is very helpful in increasing the fertility of the fields.
