Organic Fertilizer Produced From Human Waste In Chirkunda Municipal Council

A view of the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Dhanbad ( ETV Bharat )

Dhanbad: A factory for producing fertilizer from human waste, the FSTP (Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant), has been completed in Chirkunda in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. Fertilizer production has begun, and the product will soon be available in the markets. The Chirkunda Municipal Council has engaged women from self-help groups to promote this product among the public. As the name suggests, this fertilizer is made from waste collected from toilets. It is completely organic. No chemicals are used in its production. While chemical fertilizers reduce soil fertility, this fertilizer made from human waste increases soil fertility. The Chirkunda Municipal Council constructed this plant in Sundar Nagar at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The plant's processing was overseen by the JUDCO company. Women employed by the Chirkunda Municipal Council (ETV Bharat) Chirkunda Municipal Council Manager Mukesh Ranjan said that waste from the septic tanks of all the city's toilets is brought to the plant. This is a 12 MLD (million litres per day) capacity plant. A total of 12 chambers have been constructed for this process, and production has started in six of them. Preparations for its supply are underway. Each chamber requires 50 trucks of waste. It takes approximately six months to produce fertilizer in one chamber.