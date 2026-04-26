ETV Bharat / state

Brain Dead Teenager Gives New Lease Of Life To Six With Organ Donation In Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak: A 16-year-old brain-dead boy at PGIMS Rohtak gave a new lease of life to nearly six people through organ donation.

One of the deceased's kidneys was sent to Panchkula in an Indian Army helicopter. A team from Command Hospital, Chandi Mandir, reached PGIMS, Rohtak to retrieve the kidney. This kidney will be transplanted into the wife of an army soldier. Similarly, the liver was sent to Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi, for which a green corridor was established. The remaining organs were kept at PGIMS, Rohtak. This is the third organ transplant in a month at PGIMS, Rohtak.

Harsh, a resident of Karnal, met with a road accident near Samalkha in Panipat district on the night of April 15. He was traveling with his father on a bike for some work. While his father died on the spot, Harsh was critically injured and was brought to PGIMS, Rohtak for treatment.

However, his condition did not improve. Due to a severe head injury, surgery was not possible. Harsh's condition deteriorated, and on April 22, he developed brain-dead symptoms. The next day, the doctors said the teenager's survival was unlikely. Following this, a brain-dead certification committee of four senior doctors was formed. The committee conducted an apnea test and other clinical tests on the morning of April 24.