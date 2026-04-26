Brain Dead Teenager Gives New Lease Of Life To Six With Organ Donation In Haryana's Rohtak
One of the deceased's kidneys was sent to Panchkula and a liver to ILBS, New Delhi. The remaining organs were kept at PGIMS, Rohtak.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Rohtak: A 16-year-old brain-dead boy at PGIMS Rohtak gave a new lease of life to nearly six people through organ donation.
One of the deceased's kidneys was sent to Panchkula in an Indian Army helicopter. A team from Command Hospital, Chandi Mandir, reached PGIMS, Rohtak to retrieve the kidney. This kidney will be transplanted into the wife of an army soldier. Similarly, the liver was sent to Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi, for which a green corridor was established. The remaining organs were kept at PGIMS, Rohtak. This is the third organ transplant in a month at PGIMS, Rohtak.
Harsh, a resident of Karnal, met with a road accident near Samalkha in Panipat district on the night of April 15. He was traveling with his father on a bike for some work. While his father died on the spot, Harsh was critically injured and was brought to PGIMS, Rohtak for treatment.
However, his condition did not improve. Due to a severe head injury, surgery was not possible. Harsh's condition deteriorated, and on April 22, he developed brain-dead symptoms. The next day, the doctors said the teenager's survival was unlikely. Following this, a brain-dead certification committee of four senior doctors was formed. The committee conducted an apnea test and other clinical tests on the morning of April 24.
After the first test report came back positive, a second test was conducted in the evening, six hours apart, as per protocol. Both tests revealed no brainstem function.
Upon finding no brainstem function, Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice Chancellor of the Health University, was informed. Dr Aggarwal, along with PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal, met Harsh's family and informed them of his condition. The doctors explained that donating his organs could save many lives.
On Saturday night, the teenager's family agreed to donate his organs. Following this, an alert for organ transplantation was sent through the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTO). The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTO) allocated one kidney to Command Hospital Chandi Mandir in Panchkula, the liver to ILBS, and the heart to a hospital in Chennai. It was decided to store one kidney at PGIMS Rohtak. The police administration was also informed so that a green corridor could be established.
The organ donation process began at 6 am on Sunday morning. Teams of doctors from Command Hospital, Chandi Mandir and ILBS arrived at PGIMS Rohtak. A green corridor was established with the assistance of the police. The team of doctors from Chandi Mandir departed from the Trauma Centre of PGIMS at 2:36 pm and reached the helipad at Baba Mastnath University within five minutes.
The helicopter then flew with the kidney and arrived at the Command Hospital in about an hour. Two corneas, two kidneys, and a liver were removed from the teenager's body. Although a request for a heart was made from Chennai, the team was unable to reach PGIMS Rohtak. Dr. Aggarwal said this was the third successful organ transplant in a month at PGIMS Rohtak. "This is a record for any government institution in Haryana," he said.
Also Read
'90 KM In 50 Minutes': Brain-dead Man's Organs Transported From Haryana To Delhi Through Green Corridor