District Consumer Commission Seeks STF To Execute Warrant Against Salman Khan
Commission said members of the task force will travel to Mumbai to execute the bailable warrant issued against the actor in a misleading ad case.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Jaipur: The District Consumer Commission No 2 on Wednesday ordered Rajasthan Police to form a special task force to execute the bailable warrant issued against film actor Salman Khan in connection with the misleading Rajshree Pan Masala advertisement.
The Commission stated that members of the task force will travel to Mumbai to execute the third bailable warrant issued against the actor. The panel warned if the warrant's execution is obstructed and Salman and the pan masala company's directors fail to appear before it at the next hearing on April 6, arrest warrants will be issued against them.
District Consumer Commission Chairman GL Meena and members Supriya Agarwal and Ajay Kumar issued the order while hearing a complaint filed by Yogendra Singh. The Commission stated in its order that celebrity status does not give anyone the right to be above the law. "The failure to execute bailable warrants is akin a mockery of the law and eroding consumers' trust in the Commission," the panel said.
The Commission noted that bailable warrants were issued against Salman Khan on January 15, February 9, and March 16. Besides, warrants were issued against the company's directors, Rakesh Kumar Chaurasia and Dinesh Kumar Chaurasia, on February 11. "Despite this, Salman Khan continues to defy the interim orders," the panel said.
The complainant alleged that despite an interim restraint imposed by the Commission on January 6, advertisements of Rajshree Pan Masala were still being displayed, amounting to contempt of the Commission’s order. The original complaint alleged that Rajshree Pan Masala company and its brand ambassador, Salman Khan, were issuing misleading advertisements under the names “Kesar Yukt Elaichi” and “Kesar Yukt Pan Masala”.
Taking cognisance of the complaint, the commission had imposed an interim ban on the promotion and advertisement of the product on January 6.
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