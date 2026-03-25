ETV Bharat / state

District Consumer Commission Seeks STF To Execute Warrant Against Salman Khan

Jaipur: The District Consumer Commission No 2 on Wednesday ordered Rajasthan Police to form a special task force to execute the bailable warrant issued against film actor Salman Khan in connection with the misleading Rajshree Pan Masala advertisement.

The Commission stated that members of the task force will travel to Mumbai to execute the third bailable warrant issued against the actor. The panel warned if the warrant's execution is obstructed and Salman and the pan masala company's directors fail to appear before it at the next hearing on April 6, arrest warrants will be issued against them.

District Consumer Commission Chairman GL Meena and members Supriya Agarwal and Ajay Kumar issued the order while hearing a complaint filed by Yogendra Singh. The Commission stated in its order that celebrity status does not give anyone the right to be above the law. "The failure to execute bailable warrants is akin a mockery of the law and eroding consumers' trust in the Commission," the panel said.