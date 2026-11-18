ETV Bharat / state

Orders Down 40%, Online Sales 70%: Kashmir's Papier-Mâché Industry Feels Global War Impact Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar: With Christmas still weeks away, papier-mâché artisans in Kashmir are working against the clock to prepare handmade decorations for overseas markets. But this year, the festive season has brought more uncertainty than celebration, as geopolitical tensions and disruptions to international trade have hit demand for the Valley's centuries-old craft.

From hand-painted Christmas balls and bells to Santa Claus figurines, decorative crescents, stars, fairies and table ornaments, Kashmir's papier-mâché products have long found buyers in the United States, Europe and the Middle East. However, artisans and traders say export orders have fallen by nearly 40 per cent this year, while online orders have dropped by around 70 per cent, leaving workshops worried about unsold stock and the livelihoods of workers.

Papier-mâché items on display at a workshop ahead of Christmas 2026 (ETV Bharat)

The impact has been felt months before Christmas, traditionally one of the busiest periods for the industry. Artisans usually receive orders from international buyers as early as February and begin preparing large consignments well ahead of the festive season. Dispatches generally start between June and August to ensure that products reach overseas stores in time for Christmas shopping.

This year, however, the disruptions have affected that carefully planned cycle.

"This year, export orders were fewer than in previous years because of the wars," said Syed Javed Iqbal, a renowned papier-mâché artist in Srinagar.

He said the slowdown became noticeable as early as February and March, when artisans would normally expect orders to pick up.

"Compared with previous years, the work has been considerably less. Exports of papier-mâché products have declined by around 40 per cent. The domestic market has also been affected because the flow of business has been disrupted. Even the number of tourists visiting Kashmir has been lower," Javed said.

Papier-mâché items on display at a workshop ahead of Christmas 2026 (ETV Bharat)

The uncertainty comes amid two major international conflicts. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering prolonged fighting and disruptions to trade and energy markets. Tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States escalated sharply in 2025, with military strikes and regional instability adding further uncertainty to international shipping, air transport and commercial activity.

For Kashmir's exporters, the consequences have extended beyond falling demand. Delayed shipments and disruptions to transportation have made it difficult to meet delivery schedules, particularly for seasonal products whose commercial value depends on reaching stores before the festival.

"When it was the right time to export, flights were halted. Then other developments followed, and products could not reach international markets on time," Javed said.

He explained that Christmas merchandise has a narrow selling window. International retailers need the decorations on their shelves well before December, when customers begin shopping for the festival.

"By the time Christmas Eve arrives, nobody is going to buy these products in the same way. There is no point in trying to rush exports at the last moment. This is the time when our products should already be displayed in stores across the United States and Europe," he said.

Anticipating a difficult season, Javed said he had deliberately reduced production and introduced some new designs to prepare for changing market conditions.

"I had an apprehension that the market would be down this year, so I made slightly less stock. I also introduced a few new products. But despite taking these precautions, we have suffered losses," he said.

Papier-mâché items on display at a workshop ahead of Christmas 2026 (ETV Bharat)

For traders, the slowdown has implications far beyond Christmas decorations. Papier-mâché products are purchased by international customers throughout the year, with flower vases, table lamps and decorative pieces also forming an important part of the business.