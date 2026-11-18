Orders Down 40%, Online Sales 70%: Kashmir's Papier-Mâché Industry Feels Global War Impact Ahead Of Christmas
Artisans said the impact has been felt months before the festival traditionally one of the busiest periods for the industry.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Srinagar: With Christmas still weeks away, papier-mâché artisans in Kashmir are working against the clock to prepare handmade decorations for overseas markets. But this year, the festive season has brought more uncertainty than celebration, as geopolitical tensions and disruptions to international trade have hit demand for the Valley's centuries-old craft.
From hand-painted Christmas balls and bells to Santa Claus figurines, decorative crescents, stars, fairies and table ornaments, Kashmir's papier-mâché products have long found buyers in the United States, Europe and the Middle East. However, artisans and traders say export orders have fallen by nearly 40 per cent this year, while online orders have dropped by around 70 per cent, leaving workshops worried about unsold stock and the livelihoods of workers.
The impact has been felt months before Christmas, traditionally one of the busiest periods for the industry. Artisans usually receive orders from international buyers as early as February and begin preparing large consignments well ahead of the festive season. Dispatches generally start between June and August to ensure that products reach overseas stores in time for Christmas shopping.
This year, however, the disruptions have affected that carefully planned cycle.
"This year, export orders were fewer than in previous years because of the wars," said Syed Javed Iqbal, a renowned papier-mâché artist in Srinagar.
He said the slowdown became noticeable as early as February and March, when artisans would normally expect orders to pick up.
"Compared with previous years, the work has been considerably less. Exports of papier-mâché products have declined by around 40 per cent. The domestic market has also been affected because the flow of business has been disrupted. Even the number of tourists visiting Kashmir has been lower," Javed said.
The uncertainty comes amid two major international conflicts. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering prolonged fighting and disruptions to trade and energy markets. Tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States escalated sharply in 2025, with military strikes and regional instability adding further uncertainty to international shipping, air transport and commercial activity.
For Kashmir's exporters, the consequences have extended beyond falling demand. Delayed shipments and disruptions to transportation have made it difficult to meet delivery schedules, particularly for seasonal products whose commercial value depends on reaching stores before the festival.
"When it was the right time to export, flights were halted. Then other developments followed, and products could not reach international markets on time," Javed said.
He explained that Christmas merchandise has a narrow selling window. International retailers need the decorations on their shelves well before December, when customers begin shopping for the festival.
"By the time Christmas Eve arrives, nobody is going to buy these products in the same way. There is no point in trying to rush exports at the last moment. This is the time when our products should already be displayed in stores across the United States and Europe," he said.
Anticipating a difficult season, Javed said he had deliberately reduced production and introduced some new designs to prepare for changing market conditions.
"I had an apprehension that the market would be down this year, so I made slightly less stock. I also introduced a few new products. But despite taking these precautions, we have suffered losses," he said.
For traders, the slowdown has implications far beyond Christmas decorations. Papier-mâché products are purchased by international customers throughout the year, with flower vases, table lamps and decorative pieces also forming an important part of the business.
Aqib Ali Mir, a renowned papier-mâché trader, said demand from several established overseas markets had weakened considerably.
"There is not as much demand as there used to be. We have sent products to several countries, but this year the demand is much lower than last year," Mir said.
He identified the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, England, France and Germany among the important markets for Kashmir's handmade products.
The decline has also affected other traditional sectors, including shawls and walnuts, which depend on domestic and international buyers.
Mir said the consequences were particularly worrying for artisans and workers whose incomes depend on regular orders from traders.
"We currently have around 60 to 70 workers associated with us. But when demand is low and products are not selling, how can we keep the work going? We have to provide them with employment, but there is uncertainty. Workers are also losing interest because they do not know whether their work will find buyers," he said.
The sharpest decline, according to Mir, has been in online business, which had emerged as an important channel for Kashmir's handicraft industry. Digital platforms allowed artisans and traders to reach customers beyond traditional export networks, including individual buyers who wanted handmade products delivered to their homes.
"Online business has also been badly affected. Orders through online channels have fallen by nearly 70 per cent. This has had a major impact on our overall business," he said.
The decline is particularly significant because online sales are no longer limited to seasonal merchandise. Customers from India and abroad increasingly purchase papier-mâché products for everyday home decoration, including lamps, vases and other ornamental pieces.
The craft itself involves a painstaking process that leaves little room for last-minute production. Introduced to Kashmir in the 15th century during the reign of Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin, papier-mâché involves shaping paper pulp, drying it, applying layers of coating and carefully hand-painting intricate designs. A single decorative piece can take hours to complete, depending on its size and detailing.
For generations, the industry has supported families of artisans, painters and traders. Its overseas market has also helped preserve traditional designs while encouraging craftsmen to experiment with contemporary products to meet changing customer preferences.
But when international orders decline, the impact travels through the entire chain, from workshops and small production units to families dependent on daily wages.
Despite the difficult season, artisans and traders are hoping that international tensions ease and overseas demand recovers.
"We hope these tensions end as soon as possible so that our business is not affected further and our workers do not leave this work. We want them to remain connected with this craft," Mir said.
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