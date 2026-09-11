ETV Bharat / state

Orangutans, Rescued From Odisha's Balasore, Healthy And Adapting To Environment: PCCF

Bhubaneswar: The five orangutans, rescued from Odisha's Balasore, are healthy and will slowly adapt to their new environment at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, said PCCF (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha.

Jha said the priority of the Forest Department is to ensure the orangutans' well-being. "We hope they will slowly and gradually adapt to the new environment," he said.

Jha said the orangutans are being fed apple, bananas and milk and have been given toys and ropes to play with. "They have been accommodated in an air-conditioned room and there have been several positive changes in their behaviour," he said.

On the other hand, investigation into how the orangutans were ended up in Balasore is on. Speculations are rife that the animals may be sent to Indonesia.