Orangutans, Rescued From Odisha's Balasore, Healthy And Adapting To Environment: PCCF
The PCCF said the orangutans are being fed apple, bananas and milk and have been given toys and ropes to play with, reports Bikash Das.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The five orangutans, rescued from Odisha's Balasore, are healthy and will slowly adapt to their new environment at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, said PCCF (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha.
Jha said the priority of the Forest Department is to ensure the orangutans' well-being. "We hope they will slowly and gradually adapt to the new environment," he said.
Jha said the orangutans are being fed apple, bananas and milk and have been given toys and ropes to play with. "They have been accommodated in an air-conditioned room and there have been several positive changes in their behaviour," he said.
On the other hand, investigation into how the orangutans were ended up in Balasore is on. Speculations are rife that the animals may be sent to Indonesia.
However, no decision has yet been taken in this regard, said Jha. He said a joint investigation into how the orangutans ended up in Balasore and whether they were brought to Odisha by a wildlife smuggling gang is being conducted by a Special Task Force and the Forest Department.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi clarified that Odisha will never be allowed to become a transit route for the illegal trafficking of exotic wildlife. The Chief Minister said if any network is involved in illegal transportation of exotic wildlife, it will be identified and strict action will be taken as per law. Along with this, the Chief Minister has directed the Forest Department to ascertain the route through which the rare species of animals were brought to Odisha.
Majhi has directed the officials concerned to investigate the case in coordination with the authorities of the Government of India, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and other wildlife and law enforcement agencies.