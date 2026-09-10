Swings, Soft Toys And Classical Music To Soothe Frayed Nerves Of Orangutans Rescued From Odisha's Balasore
The authorities are waiting for them to acclimatise better and are only collecting external samples such as faecal matter, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The five baby orangutans rescued from Odisha’s Balasore, when rescued, were seen clinging to each other and making distressed noises. The authorities could make out that they were showing signs of anxiety typical to the species.
Now, to soothe their frayed nerves, the Nandankanan Zoological Park officials have installed swings, given the orangutans soft toys, and are even playing them classical music. The orangutans are also being observed closely by an ethologist (a scientist who studies animal behavior, especially in natural environments) through video.
To identify the orangutans’ country of origin, the authorities were supposed to collect blood samples on Thursday. However, sample collection was delayed by 10 days after a Wildlife Health Committee from the Odisha University of Agricultural Technology assessed that the baby orangutans were stressed.
For now, the authorities are waiting for them to acclimatise better and are only collecting external samples such as faecal matter. However, these samples aren’t enough to determine their origin.
Meanwhile, the orangutans are being fed every two hours. Two zoo staff are staying with the animals at night. Besides, air-conditioning has been installed in the rooms where the orangutans have been kept. The windows of the room are being opened in the morning to let in fresh air.
The zoo staff one of the orangutans developed a fever on Wednesday and it subsided a bit on Thursday. "The help of experts is being taken to keep a check on the health of the orangutans," said Pradeep Mirase, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoo. “We have also given them soft toys. We usually do that for the chimpanzees that we have at the zoo. We are just trying to make them comfortable for now; we can’t say anything about where they will be taken afterward. Those instructions will come from the administration,” Mirase added.
Sources said the zoo officials have written to the National Zoo Authority regarding the orangutans' health condition and whether they can be kept in Nandankanan for prolonged period. Officials said efforts are on to catch those who brought the orangutans to Balasore.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Prem Jha had said orangutans are found in only two or three places abroad. The wildlife wing of the forest department has started a probe into how the animals came to Odisha. The five orangutans were spotted near the edge of a forest in Balasore district on Tuesday morning. As a crowd began gathering around them, the animals were moved to a quarantine area at the Nandankanan zoo.
Also Read
Odisha: Five Orangutans Rescued In Balasore Forest; Smuggling Link Suspected