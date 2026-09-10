ETV Bharat / state

Swings, Soft Toys And Classical Music To Soothe Frayed Nerves Of Orangutans Rescued From Odisha's Balasore

An orangutan plays with soft toys at Nandankanan zoo ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: The five baby orangutans rescued from Odisha’s Balasore, when rescued, were seen clinging to each other and making distressed noises. The authorities could make out that they were showing signs of anxiety typical to the species. Now, to soothe their frayed nerves, the Nandankanan Zoological Park officials have installed swings, given the orangutans soft toys, and are even playing them classical music. The orangutans are also being observed closely by an ethologist (a scientist who studies animal behavior, especially in natural environments) through video. To identify the orangutans’ country of origin, the authorities were supposed to collect blood samples on Thursday. However, sample collection was delayed by 10 days after a Wildlife Health Committee from the Odisha University of Agricultural Technology assessed that the baby orangutans were stressed. For now, the authorities are waiting for them to acclimatise better and are only collecting external samples such as faecal matter. However, these samples aren’t enough to determine their origin. File photo of a forest personnel at the spot where the orangutans were spotted (ETV Bharat)