Delhi Under 'Orange Alert' As Mercury Crosses 45 Deg For First Time This Month
The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, IMD said.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi remained in the grip of an intense heatwave on Tuesday with the temperature crossing 45 degrees Celsius for the first time this month.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday is expected to range between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.
VIDEO | Delhi: Morning visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path areas.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2026
The national capital on Tuesday recorded the first heatwave day of the month, with dry winds and a searing sun pushing temperatures past 45 degrees Celsius. The weather office has issued an orange alert for… pic.twitter.com/iU9vKIQmG2
On Tuesday, maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 45.1 degrees Celsius—4.7 degrees above normal—while the minimum temperature stood at 28.2 degrees Celsius—1.7 degrees above normal.
Several other parts in the national capital also witnessed extreme heat conditions.
The Ridge area recorded the highest temperature in the city at 46.5 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road touched 45.2 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar recorded 45.5 degrees Celsius.
Humidity levels in the air hovered between 44 and 11 percent.
The meteorological department stated that there is very slim chance of any relief from the heat in Delhi-NCR in the coming days.
In view of the forecast, an 'orange alert' regarding the heatwave remains in effect in the national capital till May 25. In the days ahead, maximum temperatures are expected to remain within the range of 43 to 46 degrees Celsius, IMD said.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital, Delhi, stood at 197 as of 6.45 am on Friday. Meanwhile, in the Delhi-NCR region, the AQI was recorded at 178 in Faridabad, 163 in Gurugram, 175 in Ghaziabad, 162 in Greater Noida, and 148 in Noida.
In most parts of Delhi, AQI levels have remained between 100 and 200, while in some areas, the levels remain below 100.
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