ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Under 'Orange Alert' As Mercury Crosses 45 Deg For First Time This Month

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flags off 13 mobile heat relief units to provide relief during the ongoing heatwave at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi recently ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi remained in the grip of an intense heatwave on Tuesday with the temperature crossing 45 degrees Celsius for the first time this month. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday is expected to range between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 45.1 degrees Celsius—4.7 degrees above normal—while the minimum temperature stood at 28.2 degrees Celsius—1.7 degrees above normal. Several other parts in the national capital also witnessed extreme heat conditions.