Orange Alert Issued For Parts Of Tamil Nadu And Puducherry As Low Pressure Intensifies
A depression is centred over the southeast Arabian Sea about 630 km west-southwest of Aminidivi in Lakshadweep and 1,020 km southwest of Panjim in Goa.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST
Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall due to active weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.
According to the IMD’s latest bulletin issued at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, two significant weather systems are currently influencing the region.
A depression has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea from a well-marked low-pressure area. It was centred near latitude 8.6°N and longitude 67.6°E, about 630 km west-southwest of Aminidivi in Lakshadweep and 1,020 km southwest of Panjim in Goa. The system is expected to move slowly north-northwestwards during the next 24 hours.
Another well-marked low-pressure area is lying over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast. The system is likely to intensify into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts within the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is expected to move across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the following 12 hours.
Orange Alert for Coastal and Northern Districts
The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Puducherry. These districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms through the day.
Schools and Colleges Closed in Several Districts
In view of the continuous heavy rain, district administrations have declared holidays for educational institutions in multiple districts. Schools and colleges will remain closed on Wednesday in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruvallur, Tiruchirappalli, and Sivagangai districts.
In Chennai, schools alone will remain closed today, according to District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade. Similar announcements have been made in Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Salem, Karur, and Tiruppur districts, where only schools have been given a day off.
In the coastal Union Territories of Puducherry and Karaikal, all government and private schools and colleges have also been declared closed due to the heavy rain warning.
Rain Forecast for the Next Few Hours
The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast moderate rain with thunder and lightning till 10 a.m. over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Puducherry. Light to moderate rain is also likely over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Tirupattur, and Vellore districts.
Residents have been advised to stay alert, avoid flooded areas, and follow updates from the IMD and local authorities as the weather system continues to evolve.
Read More: