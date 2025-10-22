ETV Bharat / state

Orange Alert Issued For Parts Of Tamil Nadu And Puducherry As Low Pressure Intensifies

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall due to active weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin issued at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, two significant weather systems are currently influencing the region.

A depression has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea from a well-marked low-pressure area. It was centred near latitude 8.6°N and longitude 67.6°E, about 630 km west-southwest of Aminidivi in Lakshadweep and 1,020 km southwest of Panjim in Goa. The system is expected to move slowly north-northwestwards during the next 24 hours.

Another well-marked low-pressure area is lying over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast. The system is likely to intensify into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts within the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is expected to move across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the following 12 hours.

Orange Alert for Coastal and Northern Districts

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Puducherry. These districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms through the day.

Schools and Colleges Closed in Several Districts