OPS, TTV Dinakaran And Sengottaiyan Unite At Thevar Memorial, Stirring Talk Of AIADMK Reunion
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam said that the three have come together to defeat DMK and bring back AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 10:37 PM IST
Ramanathapuram: The joint tribute by O. Panneerselvam (OPS), former minister Sengottaiyan and AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran at Muthuramalinga Thevar’s memorial in Pasumpon on Thevar Jayanti has created a stir in Tamil Nadu politics.
Muthuramalinga Thevar’s 118th Jayanti and 62nd Guru Puja were observed across Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Political leaders gathered to garland and pay respects at the Pasumpon memorial in Ramanathapuram district.
Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam told reporters, “All parties are celebrating the birth anniversary of Muthuramalinga Thevar, who combined nationalism and divinity. The three of us came together to pay our respects. On this auspicious day, we have taken a vow, hoping the divided forces in the AIADMK will unite. We will work together to restore the ‘Amma’ (Jayalalithaa) government. In addition, we have begun the work of sending the DMK home.”
TTV Dinakaran said, “This new alliance formed in Pasumpon will continue. It is a pleasure that Sengottaiyan, who has been active since the Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) regime, has joined us today. During and after Amma Jayalalithaa’s regime, O. Panneerselvam and Sengottaiyan were pillars of the AIADMK. We have joined hands to revive the Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa) legacy. Our real enemy is Edappadi Palaniswami, not others. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam was formed to defeat treachery.”
Asked about Sasikala, he added, “Sasikala wanted to join us, but for some reason it was delayed. Even before Pasumpon, Panneerselvam, and Sengottaiyan joined me from the Abiramam area.”
Sengottaiyan said, “The rule of revolutionary leaders (MGR and Jayalalithaa) should be re-established in Tamil Nadu; with that aim, our journey to defeat the DMK has begun.”