OPS, TTV Dinakaran And Sengottaiyan Unite At Thevar Memorial, Stirring Talk Of AIADMK Reunion

Ramanathapuram: The joint tribute by O. Panneerselvam (OPS), former minister Sengottaiyan and AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran at Muthuramalinga Thevar’s memorial in Pasumpon on Thevar Jayanti has created a stir in Tamil Nadu politics.

Muthuramalinga Thevar’s 118th Jayanti and 62nd Guru Puja were observed across Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Political leaders gathered to garland and pay respects at the Pasumpon memorial in Ramanathapuram district.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam told reporters, “All parties are celebrating the birth anniversary of Muthuramalinga Thevar, who combined nationalism and divinity. The three of us came together to pay our respects. On this auspicious day, we have taken a vow, hoping the divided forces in the AIADMK will unite. We will work together to restore the ‘Amma’ (Jayalalithaa) government. In addition, we have begun the work of sending the DMK home.”